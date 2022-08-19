Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa centre back Diego Carlos faces a lengthy absence following surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have no new fitness concerns and could be unchanged from the side which drew against Liverpool.

Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland, James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out.

Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon during last week's victory over Everton and could be out for the season.

Ezri Konsa or Calum Chambers will take his place, while Kortney Hause is fit again and Emi Buendia is pushing for a first start of the campaign.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace put in a very good performance against Liverpool on Monday, but when the Reds went down to 10 men you just wondered whether the Eagles could have taken the game to them with their numerical advantage.

Palace will still gain a lot of confidence from that result, though, and they will be looking to get their first win of the season here.

Villa will fancy their chances too, and they were much improved against Everton after losing to Bournemouth on the opening day.

It was a blow for Steven Gerrard to lose defender Diego Carlos to a long-term Achilles injury, and he has to decide whether to pick Emiliano Buendia in midfield over Philippe Coutinho, who did not do much in the first two games.

This is a hard one to call either way, so I am going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v rapper GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

An eighth Premier League win in this fixture for Crystal Palace would equal their most against a particular opponent, having beaten Leicester on that many occasions.

Villa won last season's corresponding fixture 2-1 in Steven Gerrard's second game in charge and can earn consecutive league away victories against the Eagles for the first time.

Crystal Palace

Palace are the only club to have faced top-six sides from last season in both of their opening two fixtures of 2022-23, losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal and drawing with Liverpool.

They have lost their opening two home games of a Premier League campaign on five occasions, the joint-most by any club alongside Sunderland and West Ham.

Their only home league defeat last season against a team who finished in the bottom half of the table came at the hands of Aston Villa.

Wilfried Zaha has 10 Premier League goals in 2022 and is two short of equalling Luka Milivojevic's club record of 12 in a calendar year.

Zaha has scored one goal and not provided any assists in 12 Premier League appearances versus Villa.

Aston Villa

Victory over Everton last weekend was only Villa's third in 13 league games (D3, L7).

Steven Gerrard's side have only won once in six away league matches (D1, L4). They could lose and fail to score in their two opening away games of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 2002.

Villa lost five of their six matches in London last season, with the exception being a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Danny Ings has opened the scoring in an unrivalled 20 Premier League games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Philippe Coutinho has only scored one goal and made no assists in his last 13 league appearances. His rival for a starting place, Emiliano Buendia, has three goals and two assists in eight matches.

My Crystal Palace line-up Predict Crystal Palace's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Aston Villa line-up Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team