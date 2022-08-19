Fulham v Brentford

TEAM NEWS
Fulham head coach Marco Silva will be hoping Andreas Pereira can recover from a minor injury sustained last week.
Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are both ruled out with knee injuries, while Bobby Decordova-Reid is a fitness doubt.
Brentford may be able to name Kristoffer Ajer and Sergio Canos in their squad for the first time this season.
However, central defender Ethan Pinnock remains out with a knee problem.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I really like what Brentford are doing, and I almost made the prediction of the century when I said they would beat United 3-0 last week. I was so unlucky that they actually scored four.
Fulham will have a real go at them, like they did against Liverpool in their last home game, so this is a much bigger test than United offered and it should be a good game.
It will be close, too. The Cottagers have drawn both their games so far, and I can see the points being shared again.
Prediction: 1-1
Chris Sutton's full predictions v GK from Bradford rap trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This will be the first top-flight meeting between Fulham and Brentford.
- The Bees' solitary defeat in their past 19 away games against Fulham in all competitions was by 1-0 in April 1990 (W8, D10).
Fulham
- Fulham's two points from their opening two Premier League fixtures this season is one more than they managed from their first six games in 2020.
- However, they could set an unwanted club record of 13 consecutive Premier League matches without a win (D4, L8).
- The Cottagers haven't won a London derby in the top flight since January 2014, a run of 24 games (D5, L19).
- Alexander Mitrovic could become the first Fulham player since Steve Sidwell in 2012 to score in the club's opening two Premier League home matches of a season.
Brentford
- Brentford have won eight of their past 13 Premier League games, earning 26 points.
- The Bees can keep consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since their opening two matches of last season.
- Ivan Toney has been involved in 12 goals in his past 13 league appearances for Brentford, scoring seven goals and registering five assists.
- Josh Dasilva is looking to become the first player since Jordan Henderson in 2015 to score from outside the penalty area in three consecutive Premier League appearances.
