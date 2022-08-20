Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham as they moved top of the Premier League with a hard-fought win over Wolves.
The England forward reacted sharply to head in Ivan Perisic's flick on from a corner to give Spurs their reward for their second-half dominance.
Kane's effort also saw the hosts become the fifth team to score 1,000 goals at home since the Premier League was formed in 1992.
The goal had been coming with both the 29-year-old and his strike partner Son Heung-min hitting the woodwork as Spurs poured forward to break the deadlock.
The intensity of their football was in complete contrast to the first period, when a Wolves team containing seven Portuguese players - the joint-most from a single foreign nation in a starting XI in the competition - were in the ascendancy.
Bruno Lage's side restricted the hosts to just one 45th-minute effort and were unfortunate to see record signing Matheus Nunes nod Ruben Neves' probing pass inches wide of the Spurs goal.
However, despite the promise of Nunes' display and the neat and tidy football which saw them develop several good openings, Wolves lacked a spark in the final third as their winless top-flight run reached 10 matches.
More to follow.
- Follow all Saturday's Premier League action
- Visit our Tottenham page
- Go straight to the best Wolves content
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.95
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
5.78
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number4Player nameCollinsAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number17Player nameGonçalo GuedesAverage rating
5.82
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.36
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson Royal
- 5HøjbjergBooked at 12mins
- 30Bentancur
- 14PerisicSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 76'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 86'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forRicharlisonat 76'minutes
- 10KaneBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 9Richarlison
- 11Gil
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 34Lenglet
- 38Bissouma
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 19Castro Otto
- 4CollinsBooked at 67mins
- 23Kilman
- 7NetoSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
- 27Nunes
- 8Neves
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forDendonckerat 58'minutes
- 3Aït-NouriBooked at 56minsSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 71'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forJiménezat 59'minutes
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Jiménez
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 13Sarkic
- 15Boly
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 24Gomes
- 32Dendoncker
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 61,298
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Yves Bissouma replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison replaces Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Comments
Join the conversation