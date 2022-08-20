Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane has now scored 185 Premier League goals for Spurs to overtake Sergio Aguero with Man City (184) for the most goals scored by a player for a single club in the competition.

Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham as they moved top of the Premier League with a hard-fought win over Wolves.

The England forward reacted sharply to head in Ivan Perisic's flick on from a corner to give Spurs their reward for their second-half dominance.

Kane's effort also saw the hosts become the fifth team to score 1,000 goals at home since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

The goal had been coming with both the 29-year-old and his strike partner Son Heung-min hitting the woodwork as Spurs poured forward to break the deadlock.

The intensity of their football was in complete contrast to the first period, when a Wolves team containing seven Portuguese players - the joint-most from a single foreign nation in a starting XI in the competition - were in the ascendancy.

Bruno Lage's side restricted the hosts to just one 45th-minute effort and were unfortunate to see record signing Matheus Nunes nod Ruben Neves' probing pass inches wide of the Spurs goal.

However, despite the promise of Nunes' display and the neat and tidy football which saw them develop several good openings, Wolves lacked a spark in the final third as their winless top-flight run reached 10 matches.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 5.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 6.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 6.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 6.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 38 Player name Bissouma Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Jonny Average rating 5.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Collins Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 5.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 5.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Gonçalo Guedes Average rating 5.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 5.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 5.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 5.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 5 Højbjerg 30 Bentancur 14 Perisic 21 Kulusevski 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

6 D Sánchez

15 Dier

33 Davies

12 Emerson Royal

5 Højbjerg Booked at 12mins

30 Bentancur

14 Perisic Substituted for R Sessegnon at 76' minutes

21 Kulusevski Substituted for Bissouma at 86' minutes

7 Son Heung-Min Substituted for Richarlison at 76' minutes

10 Kane Booked at 67mins Substitutes 2 Doherty

9 Richarlison

11 Gil

19 R Sessegnon

20 Forster

25 Tanganga

27 Lucas Moura

34 Lenglet

38 Bissouma Wolves Formation 3-5-2 1 Malheiro de Sá 19 Castro Otto 4 Collins 23 Kilman 7 Neto 27 Nunes 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 10 Podence 17 Gonçalo Guedes 1 Malheiro de Sá

19 Castro Otto

4 Collins Booked at 67mins

23 Kilman

7 Neto Substituted for Traoré at 71' minutes

27 Nunes

8 Neves

28 João Moutinho Substituted for Dendoncker at 58' minutes

3 Aït-Nouri Booked at 56mins Substituted for Nélson Semedo at 71' minutes

10 Podence Substituted for Jiménez at 59' minutes

17 Gonçalo Guedes Substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan at 81' minutes Substitutes 9 Jiménez

11 Hwang Hee-Chan

13 Sarkic

15 Boly

22 Nélson Semedo

24 Gomes

32 Dendoncker

37 Traoré

39 Cundle Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 61,298 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Post update Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yves Bissouma. Post update Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane. Post update Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Yves Bissouma replaces Dejan Kulusevski. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Emerson Royal. Post update Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan replaces Gonçalo Guedes. Post update Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Ivan Perisic. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison replaces Son Heung-Min. Post update Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick. Post update Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt blocked. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward