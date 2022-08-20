Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane scores
Harry Kane has now scored 185 Premier League goals for Spurs to overtake Sergio Aguero with Man City (184) for the most goals scored by a player for a single club in the competition.

Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham as they moved top of the Premier League with a hard-fought win over Wolves.

The England forward reacted sharply to head in Ivan Perisic's flick on from a corner to give Spurs their reward for their second-half dominance.

Kane's effort also saw the hosts become the fifth team to score 1,000 goals at home since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

The goal had been coming with both the 29-year-old and his strike partner Son Heung-min hitting the woodwork as Spurs poured forward to break the deadlock.

The intensity of their football was in complete contrast to the first period, when a Wolves team containing seven Portuguese players - the joint-most from a single foreign nation in a starting XI in the competition - were in the ascendancy.

Bruno Lage's side restricted the hosts to just one 45th-minute effort and were unfortunate to see record signing Matheus Nunes nod Ruben Neves' probing pass inches wide of the Spurs goal.

However, despite the promise of Nunes' display and the neat and tidy football which saw them develop several good openings, Wolves lacked a spark in the final third as their winless top-flight run reached 10 matches.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 5HøjbjergBooked at 12mins
  • 30Bentancur
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 76'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 86'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forRicharlisonat 76'minutes
  • 10KaneBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 9Richarlison
  • 11Gil
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 4CollinsBooked at 67mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 7NetoSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
  • 27Nunes
  • 8Neves
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forDendonckerat 58'minutes
  • 3Aït-NouriBooked at 56minsSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 71'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forJiménezat 59'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 15Boly
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 24Gomes
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
61,298

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Yves Bissouma replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Emerson Royal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Ivan Perisic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison replaces Son Heung-Min.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).

  18. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Comments

Join the conversation

217 comments

  • Comment posted by Spurs, today at 14:30

    Perisic immense today. What a signing. Defending, crossing heading all on point

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 14:32

      Cole replied:
      That flick on for Kane was sublime, class doesn't disappear with age

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 14:29

    Wolves are terrible at scoring a goal

    • Reply posted by Boardgamer, today at 14:43

      Boardgamer replied:
      Don't fret. They faced a superior team in every area.

  • Comment posted by GraemeL, today at 14:31

    A satisfactory result for Spurs, the more so because we lost to Wolves at home last season (and Southampton) and we lost at Stamford Bridge. So we are 7 points better off than we were last season when looking at these results alone. it doesn't mean we'll win anything but it is very pleasing. COYS!!

  • Comment posted by Spinoza, today at 14:28

    Very poor first half from Spurs must better second half and with twice hitting the wood work they probably just about deserved to nick it. Spurs will need to improve if they want to do anything this season.

    • Reply posted by alan evans, today at 14:33

      alan evans replied:
      Wolves should have been out of site just can’t score

  • Comment posted by chris12, today at 14:30

    Spurs awful to watch as usual, if wolves had a striker they would of probably won.