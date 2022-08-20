Close menu
Premier League
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0ArsenalArsenal3

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Dominant visitors outclass Cherries

By Joe BradshawBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Martin Odegaard scores Arsenal's first goal
Martin Odegaard scored seven Premier League goals for Arsenal in the 2021/22 season after a £30m move from Real Madrid

Arsenal swept aside Bournemouth to continue their perfect start and rise to the top of the Premier League table.

Captain Martin Odegaard put the Gunners in control inside the opening 10 minutes with a well-taken double.

After the break, William Saliba curled home a beautiful third before Gabriel Jesus saw his clever finish ruled out by VAR for offside.

It is the first time Arsenal have won their opening three fixtures since the 2004-05 season.

Bournemouth had won their first home game back in the Premier League against Aston Villa and there was a rousing feel to this Saturday teatime kick-off at the division's smallest ground.

It took a mere five minutes for that feeling to be punctured as Odegaard tapped in after Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers had saved Gabriel Martinelli's low strike.

The Norway midfielder struck again shortly after when he nabbed the ball off Jesus' toes to sweep a clinical left-footed finish past the helpless Cherries keeper.

Arsenal bided their time before sealing the win but did it in style when the impressive Saliba elegantly found the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Jesus was then denied a deserved goal by a tight VAR review that ruled him just offside from Odegaard's clever through ball.

It is very early days - and there are far harder tests to come - but the Gunners have laid down a marker with their superb start to the season.

Unchanged Arsenal reap reward

William Saliba
William Saliba has now scored two goals this season, this strike following up his own goal against Leicester last Saturday

Wins against Crystal Palace and Leicester meant Arteta had no qualms naming the same starting line-up for this one, the first time Arsenal have had an unchanged team for their opening three fixtures since the 2003-04 season - the last time they won the league.

It was clear from kick-off that confidence is high and Odegaard's early opener was reward for fine build-up, including a dynamic run from Jesus to create the chance for Martinelli.

Odegaard's quiet influence on this Arsenal side was made more obvious when he doubled the lead five minutes later.

Young France centre-back Saliba has won plenty of plaudits already this season and capped another fine performance with a delicious strike into the top corner from Granit Xhaka's cutback.

For the raucous travelling fans, the only thing missing from a perfect away day was a Jesus goal, the Brazil striker having one disallowed before being denied by a fine Travers save late on.

With an appealing run of fixtures ahead, the Gunners have a chance to make their presence felt at the top of the table.

For Bournemouth, Scott Parker responded to last Saturday's heavy defeat at Manchester City by naming a physical side, the selections of Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore no doubt intended to unsettle Arsenal.

Instead, it left them sluggish to the Gunners' slick passing and unable to get out when penned in their own half. Changes at the break brought a brief improvement, only for Saliba's strike to squash them again.

The Cherries are in need of reinforcements, with defenders and forwards both surely on Scott Parker's wishlist after new signing Marcos Senesi was given a torrid time by Jesus on his full Bournemouth debut.

They will have more mobility upfront when Dominic Solanke is fully fit, but against this class of opposition, the squad looks short of Premier League quality.

With a daunting trip to Anfield up next, it may get worse before it gets better for Parker's side.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Travers
  • 6Mepham
  • 25SenesiSubstituted forAnthonyat 45'minutes
  • 5Kelly
  • 8Lerma
  • 15A SmithBooked at 60mins
  • 16Tavernier
  • 22PearsonSubstituted forL Cookat 45'minutes
  • 33ZemuraBooked at 27mins
  • 21Moore
  • 29BillingSubstituted forChristieat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4L Cook
  • 10Christie
  • 11Marcondes
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 20Dembélé
  • 23Hill
  • 32Anthony

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 75'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 88'minutes
  • 7SakaSubstituted forTierneyat 88'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 74'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forNketiahat 74'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Ferreira Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
10,423

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Granit Xhaka.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Bukayo Saka.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  17. Post update

    Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross.

  • Comment posted by I7, today at 19:28

    No Arsenal fan said we winning the league. I’m not sure why some muppets are making false comments. But, we are looking like a solid team and damn right we will enjoy every victory. COYG!

    • Reply posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 19:32

      Titter Ye Not replied:
      Got a much more serious team now.

  • Comment posted by PleaseStopTheMadness, today at 19:30

    Pains to say this (As a Spurs fan) but the Gunners look pretty impressive! Looking forward to the Derby!

    • Reply posted by Malick, today at 19:35

      Malick replied:
      Why are you here as a spurs fan?

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 19:31

    Jesus made the first and had another ruled out. He's the difference in this arsenal attack.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 19:33

      john replied:
      Trust me it won't last

  • Comment posted by Alan Shaw, today at 19:31

    A great start to the season and Arteta's ideas are taking shape nicely. Unlike all the non-Arsenal fans, we do NOT claim we are going to win the league, so don't even start that drivel, okay? cheers!

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 19:34

      Loadsamoney replied:
      You heard it here first…

      ARSENAL FANS CLAIM THEY HAVE ALREADY WON THE LEAGUE !!

  • Comment posted by Andyt1992, today at 19:38

    As an American fan and outsider, it’s so obvious how British media influences opinions with their drama. Last year, 3 games in, I was downvoted into oblivion for asking to give arteta more time. And then saw “10th place at best” predictions get hundreds of likes. Slagging Arteta as if Pep would ever have some idiot as his 2nd in command. Acting like ESR Saka Partet etc werent quality. COYG!

    • Reply posted by NotMeEye, today at 19:40

      NotMeEye replied:
      Try that in English