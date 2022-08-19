Bournemouth v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominic Solanke scored 29 Championship goals for Bournemouth last season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will make a late call on the fitness of striker Dominic Solanke, who has been nursing an ankle injury.

Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks remain out but Jordan Zemura is in contention after recovering from Covid-19.

Arsenal could name the same starting XI in each of their opening three games of the season for the first time since 2003.

New signing Fabio Vieira is fit and may make his debut, while Cedric Soares and Emile Smith-Rowe are also available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have made a great start to the season, and Gabriel Jesus has made the difference.

There was a lot of hype about his arrival and he is backing it up - he is not in my Fantasy team, though, so I hope he doesn't score again this time.

I still don't think we should get carried away by what the Gunners are doing, and I still don't think they will challenge for the title this season - but I can understand why their fans are excited.

If you look at the scoreline, Bournemouth got walloped by Manchester City in their last game, but they actually didn't do that much wrong.

They are at home this time and might think this is a game where they can go for it a little bit more. I don't think it will work, but the Cherries will not roll over even if they go behind.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games against Arsenal (D2, L7).

Mikel Arteta's first competitive match in charge of The Gunners was a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Boxing Day 2019, which was the most recent league meeting between the two sides.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past 11 home league matches (W7, D4).

Their last home defeat was a 1-0 loss by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fourth round in February.

The Cherries could keep four consecutive home clean sheets in the league for the first time since 2010, when they were playing in League Two.

Scott Parker's side have managed just 10 shots in their opening two Premier League games, the fewest in the division.

Kieffer Moore has scored in each of his last three home league matches.

Dominic Solanke's next goal will be his 50th in all competitions for Bournemouth.

Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to start a season with three straight Premier League wins for the first time in 18 years.

The Gunners could keep a clean sheet in their opening two away league matches for the first time since 1993.

Mikel Arteta's side haven't drawn any of their last 19 Premier League games, the longest such run in the division.

Bukayo Saka is on the cusp of becoming the second-youngest player to reach 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, behind Cesc Fabregas.

