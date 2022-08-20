Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1LivingstonLivingston0

Motherwell 1-0 Livingston: Kevin van Veen penalty the difference against 10-man visitors

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen (second right)
Kevin van Veen (second right) scored from the penalty spot

Kevin van Veen's penalty extended Steven Hammell's unbeaten start as Motherwell manager as they claimed all three Scottish Premiership points against Livingston.

Christian Montano handled Sean Goss' header in the box, and Van Veen scored his third goal in four games to move the Fir Park side up to third place in the table.

The visitors' day got worse when Dylan Bahamboula was ordered off for two bookings, the Congolese substitute having only been on for 12 minutes.

It is a second league defeat of the season for Livingston, who were seeking a third win in a row.

Football rivalries were put aside in the ninth minute as the game paused for both the players and fans to take part in a minute's applause for Faye Taylor, a nine-year-old Motherwell fan who died earlier in the week.

Chances were at a premium early on. Livingston's Nicky Devlin's stung the palms of Liam Kelly and, at the other end, Ricky Lamie headed wide against his old club.

That was it for a disappointing first half, and initially the second period didn't offer much better. Van Veen's deflected shot past a post the only chance of note.

Motherwell, spurred on by the introduction of Joe Efford and Josh Morris shortly before the hour mark, looked the more likely to claim something.

Goss tried to direct a header back across goal, it hit the hand of Montano, and Van Veen hammered home the spot kick.

The home side's chances of claiming two wins from two only increased when Bahamboula, already on a yellow card shortly after being introduced, lifted his studs in a challenge and was ordered off.

Man of the match - Joe Efford

Joe Efford (right)
Efford (right) was only introduced in the 54th minute but his direct play lit up what had been a dull game

Hammell's changes make difference - analysis

Last week both of these sides impressed in victories over Aberdeen and Hibernian respectively. This week, though, they struggled to get anywhere near the levels they displayed.

But Hammell's changes on 54 minutes helped turn the game in his favour. Morris and Efford's introductions sparked Motherwell and although it took a spot kick to settle it, it was born out of an increase in pressure from the hosts.

Livingston rarely looked a threat. Devlin's early shot and a late half chance for Esmael Goncalves that went well wide was about the sum of their attacking threat.

What's next?

Both sides are on the road next Saturday 27 August. Motherwell visit newly-promoted Kilmarnock (15:00 BST), while Livingston are away to Aberdeen at the same time.

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 15Solholm Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 8Slattery
  • 27Goss
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forMorrisat 54'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forEffordat 54'minutes
  • 9van Veen
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forMaguireat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 11Efford
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 22Johnston
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 28Mahon

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 11Montaño
  • 33Omeonga
  • 18HoltSubstituted forMullinat 81'minutes
  • 24KellySubstituted forBahamboulaat 65'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 69'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 29Penrice
  • 31Konovalov
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Morris.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  15. Post update

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).

  20. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

