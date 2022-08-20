Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen (second right) scored from the penalty spot

Kevin van Veen's penalty extended Steven Hammell's unbeaten start as Motherwell manager as they claimed all three Scottish Premiership points against Livingston.

Christian Montano handled Sean Goss' header in the box, and Van Veen scored his third goal in four games to move the Fir Park side up to third place in the table.

The visitors' day got worse when Dylan Bahamboula was ordered off for two bookings, the Congolese substitute having only been on for 12 minutes.

It is a second league defeat of the season for Livingston, who were seeking a third win in a row.

Football rivalries were put aside in the ninth minute as the game paused for both the players and fans to take part in a minute's applause for Faye Taylor, a nine-year-old Motherwell fan who died earlier in the week.

Chances were at a premium early on. Livingston's Nicky Devlin's stung the palms of Liam Kelly and, at the other end, Ricky Lamie headed wide against his old club.

That was it for a disappointing first half, and initially the second period didn't offer much better. Van Veen's deflected shot past a post the only chance of note.

Motherwell, spurred on by the introduction of Joe Efford and Josh Morris shortly before the hour mark, looked the more likely to claim something.

Goss tried to direct a header back across goal, it hit the hand of Montano, and Van Veen hammered home the spot kick.

The home side's chances of claiming two wins from two only increased when Bahamboula, already on a yellow card shortly after being introduced, lifted his studs in a challenge and was ordered off.

Man of the match - Joe Efford

Efford (right) was only introduced in the 54th minute but his direct play lit up what had been a dull game

Hammell's changes make difference - analysis

Last week both of these sides impressed in victories over Aberdeen and Hibernian respectively. This week, though, they struggled to get anywhere near the levels they displayed.

But Hammell's changes on 54 minutes helped turn the game in his favour. Morris and Efford's introductions sparked Motherwell and although it took a spot kick to settle it, it was born out of an increase in pressure from the hosts.

Livingston rarely looked a threat. Devlin's early shot and a late half chance for Esmael Goncalves that went well wide was about the sum of their attacking threat.

What's next?

Both sides are on the road next Saturday 27 August. Motherwell visit newly-promoted Kilmarnock (15:00 BST), while Livingston are away to Aberdeen at the same time.

