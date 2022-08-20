Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0St MirrenSt Mirren3

Dundee United 0-3 St Mirren: Curtis Main brace continues United's dismal start to season

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee Utd v St Mirren
Curtis Main scored on the break either side of the interval

Dundee United's dreadful start to the season continued after they were swept aside by vibrant visitors St Mirren to leave them languishing in the Scottish Premiership.

Jack Ross' side have now lost three of their first four fixtures, after an opening-day draw and their European humiliation against Alkmaar.

Curtis Main's composed finishes, and Alex Greive's late strike, were just reward for Stephen Robinson's side as they move up into the top half of the division.

Those three goals are among 14 United have conceded in their past three matches, with only goal difference keeping them off the bottom of the division.

And, quite honestly, they never looked like reviving their fortunes against an impressive St Mirren.

Jonah Ayunga should have given the Paisley side the lead after just 90 seconds, with his close-range header flashing wide, while a Keanu Baccus volley was also turned away in the opening stages.

United's best moment was a dipping Glenn Middleton free-kick that was tipped over the bar by Trevor Carson. But that rare high was followed by yet another concession.

A through ball from Mark O'Hara took a deflection off an outstretched Dundee United leg, wrong-footing Charlie Mulgrew and giving Main a free run at goal. He side-footed coolly into the net.

Main's second, on the other side of the interval, was uncannily similar as United's defence was left exposed again.

O'Hara charged forward before slipping through Ayunga on the edge of the area. He chopped back inside and found Main in space in the box who lashed it home with a controlled finish.

United changed shape and personnel as they attempted to respond but all they could muster was a tame Ilmari NIskanen effort straight at Carson.

Instead, it was St Mirren who would score again. Greive rounded off a fine St Mirren display by beating goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson to a pass in the United half and sliding his shot under the stranded Finn.

Man of the match - Curtis Main

Always a hard-working striker, his efforts were rewarded with two excellent finishes
Time for United concern? - analysis

Four games, no wins, and that European defeat. When is it time for United to worry?

Ross dropped goalkeeper Mark Birighitti after a couple of shaky displays but Eriksson didn't look all that much more secure.

But not only are United shipping an alarming number of goals - seven in their last two domestic games - but also they look blunt in attack. Steven Fletcher was isolated and Tony Watt anonymous. Creator Jamie McGrath lasted only until thalf-time.

For St Mirren, it's looking like their season started last weekend. Perhaps unlucky to have zero points after their opening two games, they've replied with two excellent performances, taking all six points in the process.

Manager Robinson will be desperate for Main to maintain his goal scoring touch from this afternoon, too.

What's next

It doesn't get any easier for United, who host Celtic on Sunday, 28 August (12:00 BST), while St Mirren are at home to Hibernian the previous day (15:00).

Player of the match

AyungaJonah Ayunga

with an average of 8.37

Dundee United

  1. Squad number13Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    4.49

  2. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    4.46

  3. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    4.43

  4. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    4.27

  5. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    3.91

  6. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    3.88

  7. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    3.86

  8. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    3.75

  9. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    3.74

  10. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    3.66

  11. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    3.53

  12. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    3.28

  13. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    3.20

  14. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    2.81

St Mirren

  1. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    8.37

  2. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    7.96

  3. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    7.64

  4. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    7.62

  5. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    7.60

  6. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    7.58

  7. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    7.52

  8. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    7.47

  9. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    7.42

  10. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.42

  11. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    7.41

  12. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    7.38

  13. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    7.37

  14. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    7.20

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eriksson
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 16BehichBooked at 8minsSubstituted forNiskanenat 61'minutes
  • 23Harkes
  • 19LevittBooked at 66mins
  • 18McGrathSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 15Middleton
  • 9Fletcher
  • 32WattSubstituted forClarkat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 3McMann
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Clark
  • 14Sibbald
  • 17Meekison
  • 22Freeman
  • 28Anim Cudjoe

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Carson
  • 22Fraser
  • 31Gallagher
  • 18Dunne
  • 23Strain
  • 17BaccusBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKiltieat 72'minutes
  • 6O'HaraBooked at 90mins
  • 16Erhahon
  • 2Tait
  • 10MainSubstituted forGreiveat 86'minutes
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forBrophyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Kiltie
  • 12Henderson
  • 15Reid
  • 21Greive
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
7,540

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, St. Mirren 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, St. Mirren 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 0, St. Mirren 3. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eamonn Brophy following a fast break.

  4. Booking

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Curtis Main.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Smith.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Glenn Middleton with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

  15. Booking

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).

  17. Post update

    Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).

  19. Post update

    Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Eamonn Brophy replaces Jonah Ayunga because of an injury.

