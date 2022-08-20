Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Curtis Main scored on the break either side of the interval

Dundee United's dreadful start to the season continued after they were swept aside by vibrant visitors St Mirren to leave them languishing in the Scottish Premiership.

Jack Ross' side have now lost three of their first four fixtures, after an opening-day draw and their European humiliation against Alkmaar.

Curtis Main's composed finishes, and Alex Greive's late strike, were just reward for Stephen Robinson's side as they move up into the top half of the division.

Those three goals are among 14 United have conceded in their past three matches, with only goal difference keeping them off the bottom of the division.

And, quite honestly, they never looked like reviving their fortunes against an impressive St Mirren.

Jonah Ayunga should have given the Paisley side the lead after just 90 seconds, with his close-range header flashing wide, while a Keanu Baccus volley was also turned away in the opening stages.

United's best moment was a dipping Glenn Middleton free-kick that was tipped over the bar by Trevor Carson. But that rare high was followed by yet another concession.

A through ball from Mark O'Hara took a deflection off an outstretched Dundee United leg, wrong-footing Charlie Mulgrew and giving Main a free run at goal. He side-footed coolly into the net.

Main's second, on the other side of the interval, was uncannily similar as United's defence was left exposed again.

O'Hara charged forward before slipping through Ayunga on the edge of the area. He chopped back inside and found Main in space in the box who lashed it home with a controlled finish.

United changed shape and personnel as they attempted to respond but all they could muster was a tame Ilmari NIskanen effort straight at Carson.

Instead, it was St Mirren who would score again. Greive rounded off a fine St Mirren display by beating goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson to a pass in the United half and sliding his shot under the stranded Finn.

Man of the match - Curtis Main

Always a hard-working striker, his efforts were rewarded with two excellent finishes

Time for United concern? - analysis

Four games, no wins, and that European defeat. When is it time for United to worry?

Ross dropped goalkeeper Mark Birighitti after a couple of shaky displays but Eriksson didn't look all that much more secure.

But not only are United shipping an alarming number of goals - seven in their last two domestic games - but also they look blunt in attack. Steven Fletcher was isolated and Tony Watt anonymous. Creator Jamie McGrath lasted only until thalf-time.

For St Mirren, it's looking like their season started last weekend. Perhaps unlucky to have zero points after their opening two games, they've replied with two excellent performances, taking all six points in the process.

Manager Robinson will be desperate for Main to maintain his goal scoring touch from this afternoon, too.

What's next

It doesn't get any easier for United, who host Celtic on Sunday, 28 August (12:00 BST), while St Mirren are at home to Hibernian the previous day (15:00).

