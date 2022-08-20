Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.
Leighton Clarkson's stunning 30-yard free kick gave Aberdeen an important and deserved Scottish Premiership win against St Johnstone.
The Liverpool loanee - who scored a fantastic long-range goal on his debut against St Mirren - added another to his collection after the break with a net-busting shot into the top corner.
It was enough for Aberdeen to record a second win of the season, and only manager Jim Goodwin's fourth in 15 Premiership matches. St Johnstone remain on one win in four matches.
Clarkson's magnificent goal ignited Aberdeen, who went close to adding further goals in the immediate aftermath.
Ross McCrorie went close three times and Bojan Miovski, who had a goal controversially ruled out for offside in the first half, forced a good save from St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews.
Substitutes Luis Lopes and Shayden Morris both could have made the win more comfortable too.
Saints struggled to create clear chances, but Kelle Roos did have to push away Jamie Murphy's effort after a surging run forward.
That shot on 82 minutes was the home side's first effort on target from inside the box as they struggled in attack, though Graham Carey and summer signing from Watford Daniel Phillips did test Roos from long range.
But there was no doubt about the best moment of the game, Clarkson's emphatic strike.
The 20-year-old has already shown his talent, and threatened to unlock St Johnstone earlier in the game with his incisive passing, before stepping up with the decisive intervention.
Man of the match - Leighton Clarkson
Clarkson shines as Aberdeen show strength
Not since 2018 have these sides been separated by more than one goal in a game, so it was always likely to be tight.
Aberdeen showed good pace, power, and skill but still struggled to open up a stubborn Saints side, but luckily they have a gem of a player in Clarkson, who has the technique and vision to turn a game.
His general play was eye-catching and his strike was ridiculously good, but there were other standouts too. Returning left-back Hayden Coulson caught the eye, and McCrorie was industrious in midfield again.
Miovski continues to be a threat in the box and was perhaps unlucky to have his first-half header ruled out.
As for St Johnstone, they look like a similar side to the one which only avoided relegation via the play-off last season. Defensively they seem fairly solid, but struggle to create chances and then put them away on the odd occasion they do cut teams open.
Theo Bair sclaffed a good cut back from Murphy, and experienced players like Stevie May and Michael O'Halloran offered very little in attack off the bench.
One good signing in attack might change things, but as it stands it could be another long season for the McDiarmid Park fans who are desperate to see the ball hit the net more often.
What's next?
Aberdeen are at home to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership next Saturday (15:00 BST), while St Johnstone are at Tynecastle to play Hearts 24 hours later.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number34Player namePhillipsAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
3.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
2.72
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
2.89
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
3.06
- Squad number27Player nameKucheriavyiAverage rating
2.90
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number25Player nameRichardsonAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number5Player nameStewartAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number22Player nameCoulsonAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
7.98
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMorrisAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number21Player namePolvaraAverage rating
6.85
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Matthews
- 13McGowanSubstituted forO'Halloranat 84'minutes
- 5Mitchell
- 4ConsidineBooked at 19mins
- 14Wright
- 22HallbergBooked at 40mins
- 34PhillipsBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDavidsonat 62'minutes
- 2BrownBooked at 88mins
- 23CareyBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKucheriavyiat 62'minutes
- 29Murphy
- 17BairSubstituted forMayat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Gordon
- 7May
- 8Davidson
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 16Mahon
- 21Crawford
- 25Ballantyne
- 27Kucheriavyi
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25Richardson
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 22Coulson
- 16Ramadani
- 2McCrorie
- 10BesuijenSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes
- 20ClarksonSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 76'minutes
- 17Hayes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forPolvaraat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 3MacKenzie
- 7Morris
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 15Watkins
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 28Milne
- 99Ramírez
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.
Post update
Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Dante Polvara (Aberdeen).
Post update
James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duk.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dante Polvara.
Booking
James Brown (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Dante Polvara replaces Bojan Miovski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Duk (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Ryan McGowan.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Brown (St. Johnstone) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Post update
Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).