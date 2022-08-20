Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Leighton Clarkson scored a fantastic free kick to clinch victory for Aberdeen

Leighton Clarkson's stunning 30-yard free kick gave Aberdeen an important and deserved Scottish Premiership win against St Johnstone.

The Liverpool loanee - who scored a fantastic long-range goal on his debut against St Mirren - added another to his collection after the break with a net-busting shot into the top corner.

It was enough for Aberdeen to record a second win of the season, and only manager Jim Goodwin's fourth in 15 Premiership matches. St Johnstone remain on one win in four matches.

Clarkson's magnificent goal ignited Aberdeen, who went close to adding further goals in the immediate aftermath.

Ross McCrorie went close three times and Bojan Miovski, who had a goal controversially ruled out for offside in the first half, forced a good save from St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

Substitutes Luis Lopes and Shayden Morris both could have made the win more comfortable too.

Saints struggled to create clear chances, but Kelle Roos did have to push away Jamie Murphy's effort after a surging run forward.

That shot on 82 minutes was the home side's first effort on target from inside the box as they struggled in attack, though Graham Carey and summer signing from Watford Daniel Phillips did test Roos from long range.

But there was no doubt about the best moment of the game, Clarkson's emphatic strike.

The 20-year-old has already shown his talent, and threatened to unlock St Johnstone earlier in the game with his incisive passing, before stepping up with the decisive intervention.

Man of the match - Leighton Clarkson

The Liverpool loanee deserves it for the winning goal, which was simply unstoppable

Clarkson shines as Aberdeen show strength

Not since 2018 have these sides been separated by more than one goal in a game, so it was always likely to be tight.

Aberdeen showed good pace, power, and skill but still struggled to open up a stubborn Saints side, but luckily they have a gem of a player in Clarkson, who has the technique and vision to turn a game.

His general play was eye-catching and his strike was ridiculously good, but there were other standouts too. Returning left-back Hayden Coulson caught the eye, and McCrorie was industrious in midfield again.

Miovski continues to be a threat in the box and was perhaps unlucky to have his first-half header ruled out.

As for St Johnstone, they look like a similar side to the one which only avoided relegation via the play-off last season. Defensively they seem fairly solid, but struggle to create chances and then put them away on the odd occasion they do cut teams open.

Theo Bair sclaffed a good cut back from Murphy, and experienced players like Stevie May and Michael O'Halloran offered very little in attack off the bench.

One good signing in attack might change things, but as it stands it could be another long season for the McDiarmid Park fans who are desperate to see the ball hit the net more often.

What's next?

Aberdeen are at home to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership next Saturday (15:00 BST), while St Johnstone are at Tynecastle to play Hearts 24 hours later.

