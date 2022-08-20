Match ends, Ross County 1, Kilmarnock 0.
Owura Edwards's late winner gave 10-man Ross County their first Scottish Premiership win of the season against Kilmarnock in Dingwall.
It had looked like the best Malky Mackay's side could hope for was a point when Ross Callachan was shown a second yellow, having been fortunate not to see red for his first challenge on Ryan Alebiosu.
But despite the numerical disadvantage, Owura reacted quickest when a loose free-kick pinged around the Kilmarnock box to slam home from close range.
The result sees Kilmarnock drop to the bottom of the table, without a win after four games, while County move up to ninth.
Owura, who was fantastic against Hearts on the opening day and hit a post last week against St Mirren, was dropped to the bench as Mackay tinkered with his side to try and find a way to goal.
The early signs were promising. Josh Sims and Yan Dhanda were linking up well, with Jordy Hiwula wasting a glorious opportunity when he volleyed straight at Sam Walker.
County could have easily been down to 10 when Callachan flew into Alebiosu, scissoring the legs of the Kilmarnock wing-back as he tried to break up the pitch. David Munro was lenient and only cautioned the County midfielder.
That ignited the contest, with Jack Baldwin also lucky not to be dismissed. The County captain took a heavy touch, then launched himself into a 50-50 with Kerr McInroy. He caught the midfielder high, but Munro again only showed yellow.
Alan Power and Oli Shaw came closest for the visitors, but the visiting fans would travel home without a goal to cheer.
Instead, it was the fans in the Jail End who went home happy. A free-kick was chipped into the box, Walker stayed on his line as the ball pinged around the area, and substitute Owura rifled home for the win.
Man of the match - Owura Edwards
County cut it fine as Kilmarnock look blunt - analysis
Two goals for County this league season, and only one for Kilmarnock. That should have been the warning this wouldn't be a high-scoring affair.
And neither side looked particularly threatening on a day where chances appeared to be at a premium.
But County would win it in the end. It took them until 27 October to find their first victory last season, but they've managed it much quicker this time round thanks to the predatory instincts of Owura.
As for Kilmarnock, unless they start finding the back of the net soon it could be a long season for Derek McInnes and his side.
What they said
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was a good win on a real hard-fought day, which we knew would be the case. Derek came with a physical, big team and we knew it would be a challenge.
"We showed real spirit after the man got sent off, to not sit in, to know we would get an opening and get the goal. It was one of those days where there were a lot of challenges going on that could have gone either way."
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "At the very least, we should have come away with a 0-0. If we defend one last lump up the park from the keeper... we weren't strong enough to deal with that and that was a real sickener for me.
"If the officials see it as I saw it, it is a red card. It's two-footed. It's a lunge. If that's not a red card, God help us. Between the four officials, they should have seen it. It's a red card all day long."
What's next?
Ross County travel to Ibrox to face Rangers next Saturday, whilst Kilmarnock host Motherwell (both 15:00 BST).
Player of the match
EdwardsOwura Edwards
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12JohnsonBooked at 90mins
- 5BaldwinBooked at 62mins
- 6Iacovitti
- 3Purrington
- 8CallachanBooked at 81mins
- 4CancolaBooked at 78mins
- 11SimsSubstituted forEdwardsat 57'minutes
- 10DhandaSubstituted forWatsonat 85'minutes
- 17OlaigbeSubstituted forTillsonat 82'minutes
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forWhiteat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Edwards
- 9Samuel
- 14Loturi
- 15Watson
- 16Harmon
- 22Tillson
- 24Paton
- 26White
- 31Eastwood
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 19Wright
- 5Taylor
- 2MayoSubstituted forArmstrongat 84'minutes
- 25Alebiosu
- 7McKenzie
- 4PowerSubstituted forDonnellyat 84'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 31Polworth
- 21McInroy
- 9ShawBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSotonaat 74'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 28LaffertyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCameronat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 11Armstrong
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 18Waters
- 22Donnelly
- 23Sotona
- 27Cameron
- 50Woods
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 3,133
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Kilmarnock 0.
Booking
Callum Johnson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayodeji Sotona.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ben Purrington.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Owura Edwards is caught offside.
Post update
Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).
Post update
Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Callum Johnson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Kilmarnock 0. Owura Edwards (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Yan Dhanda.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Alan Power.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Daniel Armstrong replaces Lewis Mayo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ayodeji Sotona (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.