Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian2RangersRangers2

Hibernian 2-2 Rangers: Nine-man visitors succumb to last-gasp equaliser

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Campbell's unerring strike from 25 yards earned Hibs a dramatic point

Josh Campbell swerved in a brilliant injury-time equaliser against nine-man Rangers as Hibernian halted the Ibrox side's 100% Scottish Premiership start.

Following straight reds for John Lundstram and substitute Alfredo Morelos after the break, the hosts' late siege finally paid off.

Martin Boyle had cancelled out James Tavernier's penalty opener, before Tom Lawrence's header restored the lead for Rangers, who now head to Eindhoven for their Champions League date with destiny against PSV.

While Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have spilled league points for the first time this season after three straight wins, Hibs salvaged a dramatic draw for the second home game running.

The drudgery of much of the first half gave little hint of the fireworks to come. The opening goal on the cusp of the interval was a gift to Rangers, who looked flat following their energy-sapping 2-2 first-leg draw with PSV four days prior.

Neither side had mustered a shot on target until Rocky Bushiri inexplicably tugged the shirt of Antonio Colak as a Ryan Porteous passback rolled safely back to goalkeeper David Marshall.

Colak was getting nowhere the ball, and his dive was a touch theatrical, but Tavernier capitalised on Bushiri's folly by tucking the penalty beyond the grasp of Marshall into the far corner of the net.

Hibs' most noteworthy moment had been Lee Johnson making a double substitution before the half hour, with Ewan Henderson - on a booking - and Paul Hanlon sacrificed for Marijan Cabraja and Christian Doidge as Hibs switched from a back three to a four.

It would end up paying dramatic dividends as Campbell was freed from his makeshift wing-back role and deployed in his favoured midfield slot.

Hibs had managed just two touches in the Rangers box before half-time, but hauled themselves level in style.

Campbell's precise pass released Elie Youan, who left Tavernier trailing down the left before his cutback was deftly turned in by Boyle to crown the first start of his second Hibs spell.

Parity lasted just seven minutes though. Borna Barisic's cross was crying out for a taker and Lawrence met it flush on the forehead to restore Rangers' lead.

Referee Willie Collum then took centre stage, dismissing Lundstram for cynically catching Boyle on the ankle to halt a counter-attack. While that looked extremely harsh, Morelos could have few complaints for his 75th-minute straight red after swinging an arm into the face of Cabraja.

Hibs began to hammer away at the Rangers defence and Jon McLaughlin superbly foiled a near-post header from Lewis Miller before Bushiri's shot bounced agonisingly wide off a team-mate.

But as the clock ticked into the 93rd minute, Campbell coolly controlled on his chest 25 yards out and left McLaughlin helpless with an unerring finish.

Man of the match - Josh Campbell

Played a part in Hibs' first goal before scoring a stunning equaliser

Morelos indiscipline so costly - analysis

Van Bronckhorst could hardly have imagined a more chaotic pre-cursor to his side's colossal European mission. Trying to repel Hibs' avalanche of late pressure with nine men will have taken a toll on legs that already seemed weary.

Morelos has largely curbed his indiscipline - the Colombia striker's previous Rangers red card came in March 2019 - but his impetuousness resurfaced to cost the team dear.

It will do nothing to convince Van Bronckhorst that he deserves to reclaim a starting place from Antonio Colak, who was well below his best at Easter Road as his run of scoring in four successive games spluttered to an end.

Hibs boss Johnson showed he isn't afraid to rip up the game-plan, with his team looking more comfortable once they reverted to a familiar four at the back.

However, they struggled for attacking cohesion for long spells until the red cards tilted the game in their favour. Boyle and Youan linked superbly for the hosts' first goal, and the French forward seems far more suited to a role on the wing than central.

Bushiri's rush of the blood to the head needlessly left Hibs trailing at the interval. And while the defender showed character to put the mistake behind him, he must cut out the silly mistakes that have pockmarked his Easter Road career.

What did they say?

Hibs manager Lee Johnson: "We were poor in the first half. At half-time, we just reinforced the philosophy, we have to play on the front foot, to be aggressive.

"I'm not happy. There's more to do. We need a few ready-made players. I've now had a good look at the level. I expect us to compete far better than we did in the first half."

Rangers manger Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "After the two red cards, it was going to be very difficult. We couldn't keep the ball and it was all about defending.

"We work hard to try and avoid the goal against us but we just fell short. It [Lundstram's red] was a bit harsh because he fouled him but there was no intention to hurt him."

What's next?

Rangers are in the Netherlands on Wednesday to face PSV in their Champions League play-off second leg (20:00 BST). They're then back on Premiership duty against Ross County next Saturday (15:00), with Hibs away to St Mirren at the same time.

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 5PorteousBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBojangat 90+1'minutes
  • 33BushiriBooked at 44mins
  • 4HanlonSubstituted forCabrajaat 28'minutes
  • 12Cadden
  • 18HendersonBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDoidgeat 28'minutes
  • 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMillerat 77'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 32Campbell
  • 77Boyle
  • 23Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 3Cabraja
  • 6Kenneh
  • 9Doidge
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 17Bojang
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 34McClelland

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 20mins
  • 19Sands
  • 31Barisic
  • 8Jack
  • 4LundstramBooked at 66mins
  • 17MatondoSubstituted forDavisat 68'minutes
  • 11LawrenceSubstituted forArfieldat 62'minutes
  • 14KentSubstituted forKingat 78'minutes
  • 9ColakBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMorelosat 62'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 10Davis
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King
  • 71Tillman
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 2, Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 2, Rangers 2. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Doidge with a headed pass.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Momodou Bojang replaces Ryan Porteous.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Boyle with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Steven Davis.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

  17. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thody Élie Youan (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Miller (Hibernian) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marijan Cabraja with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

