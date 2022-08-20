Hartlepool United v Bradford City

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 23Menayese
- 24Lacey
- 3Ferguson
- 8Featherstone
- 20Sylla
- 7Hastie
- 10Cooke
- 11McDonald
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 4Niang
- 6Shelton
- 12Grey
- 14Paterson
- 19Hamilton
- 21Letheren
- 26Tumilty
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 6Smallwood
- 12Banks
- 20Chapman
- 7Angol
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 13Doyle
- 14Foulds
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 21Young
- 23Harratt
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Cooke.
Foul by Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United).
Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jamie Sterry.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jake Hastie.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bradford City 1. David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Hastie.
Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United).
Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Angol (Bradford City).
Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.
Hand ball by Lee Angol (Bradford City).
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Josh Umerah.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jake Hastie.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Bradford City 1. Scott Banks (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Lee Angol (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United).
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.