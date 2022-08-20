Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United1BradfordBradford City1

Hartlepool United v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 23Menayese
  • 24Lacey
  • 3Ferguson
  • 8Featherstone
  • 20Sylla
  • 7Hastie
  • 10Cooke
  • 11McDonald
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 4Niang
  • 6Shelton
  • 12Grey
  • 14Paterson
  • 19Hamilton
  • 21Letheren
  • 26Tumilty

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12Banks
  • 20Chapman
  • 7Angol
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 13Doyle
  • 14Foulds
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 21Young
  • 23Harratt
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Cooke.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United).

  4. Post update

    Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jamie Sterry.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jake Hastie.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bradford City 1. David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Hastie.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United).

  10. Post update

    Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lee Angol (Bradford City).

  12. Post update

    Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Lee Angol (Bradford City).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Josh Umerah.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jake Hastie.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Bradford City 1. Scott Banks (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Lee Angol (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United).

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford431082610
2Leyton Orient431051410
3Northampton431096310
4Stevenage431063310
5Barrow43018629
6Crewe43016429
7Doncaster42206428
8Walsall42117347
9Harrogate42115327
10Mansfield42026516
11Carlisle31203215
12Bradford51225505
13Wimbledon412167-15
14Tranmere41124314
15Colchester411245-14
16Sutton United411234-14
17Grimsby311123-14
18Stockport410357-23
19Swindon403125-33
20Hartlepool503227-53
21Gillingham410317-63
22Crawley401325-31
23Newport401337-41
24Rochdale400415-40
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC