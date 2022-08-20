Close menu
League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich431072510
2Peterborough43018449
3Portsmouth42209458
4Bolton42205148
5Exeter42119457
6Charlton42118447
7Derby42113217
8Sheff Wed42115507
9Barnsley42025326
10Bristol Rovers42026516
11Lincoln City41304316
12Plymouth420257-26
13Cambridge420246-26
14Accrington31207615
15Fleetwood41214405
16Shrewsbury41212205
17Forest Green31114404
18Port Vale411237-44
19Oxford Utd410324-23
20Wycombe410358-33
21MK Dons410326-43
22Morecambe402215-42
23Cheltenham401326-41
24Burton4013412-81
View full League One table

