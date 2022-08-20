Burnley v Blackpool

BurnleyBurnley15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Blackburn
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|2
|Hull
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Watford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|4
|Sheff Utd
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|5
|Norwich
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|6
|Cardiff
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|7
|7
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|8
|Preston
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|9
|Reading
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|10
|Blackpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|11
|Rotherham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4
|5
|12
|Sunderland
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|7
|0
|5
|13
|Burnley
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|14
|Birmingham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|15
|Swansea
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|16
|Bristol City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
|17
|QPR
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|18
|Stoke
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|19
|Wigan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|20
|Middlesbrough
|4
|0
|3
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|3
|21
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|22
|West Brom
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|23
|Luton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|24
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
