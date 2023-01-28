Coventry City v Huddersfield Town

CoventryCoventry City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Wilson
- 2Panzo
- 3Doyle
- 27Bidwell
- 16McNally
- 38Hamer
- 14Sheaf
- 8Allen
- 7Norton-Cuffy
- 45Palmer
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 6Kelly
- 11Wilson-Esbrand
- 24Godden
- 28Eccles
- 32Burroughs
- 98Maguire
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 41Bilokapic
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 4Pearson
- 38Lowton
- 6Hogg
- 15High
- 14Ruffels
- 22Rudoni
- 19Holmes
- 9Rhodes
Substitutes
- 2Turton
- 12Boyle
- 16Hungbo
- 18Kasumu
- 31Schofield
- 35Diarra
- 44Kamberi
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match report to follow.