Championship
CoventryCoventry City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Panzo
  • 3Doyle
  • 27Bidwell
  • 16McNally
  • 38Hamer
  • 14Sheaf
  • 8Allen
  • 7Norton-Cuffy
  • 45Palmer
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 6Kelly
  • 11Wilson-Esbrand
  • 24Godden
  • 28Eccles
  • 32Burroughs
  • 98Maguire

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 41Bilokapic
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 4Pearson
  • 38Lowton
  • 6Hogg
  • 15High
  • 14Ruffels
  • 22Rudoni
  • 19Holmes
  • 9Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 2Turton
  • 12Boyle
  • 16Hungbo
  • 18Kasumu
  • 31Schofield
  • 35Diarra
  • 44Kamberi
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2812883429544
4Blackburn28141133135-443
5Norwich28126104031942
6Middlesbrough28126104235742
7Luton2711973529642
8Millwall2712693327642
9Sunderland2811894132941
10West Brom2811893830841
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13QPR28108103134-338
14Reading28114133142-1137
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2878132131-1029
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

