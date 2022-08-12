Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Robert Page has previously managed Port Vale and Northampton Town

Wales manager Robert Page is close to agreeing a new "long-term" deal, says Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams.

Page, 47, has led the team to their first World Cup finals in 64 years.

He took charge when Ryan Giggs stepped away, temporarily at first, in November 2020 after being arrested and later charged with controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Giggs, now on trial, has pleaded not guilty. He quit as Wales boss in June.

After resigning, the former Manchester United winger, who had been appointed by Wales in January 2018, said in a statement that he "did not want the country's preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case".

FAW president Williams and chief executive Noel Mooney have held talks with Page and his representatives over a contract.

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams has said Page deserves the job on a long-term basis, warning the national side could lose the former Watford and Sheffield United defender to a club role.

But the FAW president told BBC Sport Wales: "Noel Mooney and myself are working with Rob and his agent on an exciting, long-term contract," Williams said.

"Were dotting the i's and crossing the t's and fingers crossed we'll be able to make an announcement in the forthcoming weeks."

Former Wales captain Page, Giggs' assistant from August 2019, led Wales to top spot in their Nations League group after taking charge in late 2020.

He also guided them to the last 16 of the Euro 2020 finals, which were delayed until 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and remained in place for the whole of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

That culminated in a famous play-off final win over Ukraine in June, which booked a place in Qatar for Wales' first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1958.

Wales, whose first game is against the United States on 21 November, will also play Iran and England in Group B, with Page contracted until after the tournament.