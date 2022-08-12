Marron joined Glentoran in January 2020

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has said that it is not inevitable that defender Caolan Marron will leave the club before the end of the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old centre-half is seeking a move away from the Glens, two-and-a-half years after moving to the Oval from Glenavon.

Speaking after the Glens drew 0-0 with Larne at Inver Park in Friday night's Irish Premiership season opener, McDermott said any transfer would have to suit the east Belfast club.

"No, he has two years left on his contract," McDermott said when asked if it was inevitable that Marron would leave the Glens before the end of August.

"If we get a suitable offer we will accept it. They want to go and his agent is working hard for him.

"We have no problems with accommodating a move but if it happens before the end of the window, I don't know. We have to look after Glentoran. If nothing comes in then he will remain a player with us and play for the reserves."

McDermott revealed that Marron, recognised as one of the best defenders in the Irish League's top flight, is not currently on the list of players the Glens have registered with the Northern Ireland Football League for this campaign.

He added: "Unless we put him on our NIFL squad list before the end of the month, he can't play. Once those squads are locked on 31 August then you cannot change it."

Glens captain Marcus Kane, normally a left-back, played at centre-half on Friday night alongside new signing Aidan Wilson - and McDermott believes it is a position he could occupy more often in the latter stages of his career.

He also revealed that another central defender, Luke McCullough, is six weeks away from a return to action after suffering a cruciate knee injury last November.

"I thought Marcus and Aidan were superb," the Glens boss continued.

"I think Marcus could play centre-half in his sleep for years to come. He is probably one of the best defenders in the league in the air, top 10 anyway, and is comfortable on the ball.

"Luke McCullough is back in another six weeks. He is eight months around the first week in September and will be in full training at that eighth-month mark.

"Usually you get your full clearance from your surgeon in month nine, that is return to play. He is joining in warm-ups with the squad, just no contact as yet but he is engaged in some of the activities already."

While saying he is likely to add further to his squad, McDermott also spoke of his delight at the recent appointment by the Glens of Desi Curry as general manager.

Curry is a former Northern Ireland Under 16 manager and has also held the post of Technical Director for the Gibraltar Football Association.

"In simple terms it is a general manager role. You have Pat Fenlon at Linfield. He will basically take care of off-pitch-related matters such as player registrations and international transfers.

"I meet with him once a week, give him a weekly plan and it is done. It is a massive forward step for the club after the cup thing last year [when the Glens were dismissed from the Irish Cup for fielding an ineligible player] that ruined our season, without a doubt.

"We have put measures in place to limit the possibility of that happening again, so it is a big step for us."

Lynch's Larne side lost to St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round

While Friday night's match was not a memorable one in terms of the quality of football on display, despite an energetic start, the atmosphere generated by a large crowd in the Inver Park sunshine was eye-catching as a spectacle.

Summer football has been a much-discussed topic in the Irish League for many years, but Lynch spoke passionately about how he believes there are two major reasons why the season calendar should be changed to a summer one.

"I don't mean this to sound like sour grapes but we would never have lost to St Joseph's [in Europa Conference League qualifying] if we had been 11 games into our season," he explained.

"I just don't understand how we don't look at summer football. You look at what Shamrock Rovers have done now, what Sligo are doing now and St Pat's. It just makes so much sense, and that [Europe] is just one side of it.

"Tonight, which is the other side of it, is the other. Big crowds, summer nights, a family atmosphere and that should be from May right through to September, October.

"You get to coach more, you didn't have to worry about people standing around - when you get to December or January your sessions are all built around having to keep everyone moving."

Asked if he thinks it will ever be introduced, the former Glens coach said he is always hopeful.

"The glass is always half full for me. I think the powers-that-be have to, at some stage, see the benefits financially to our league.

"I think the IFA will have to step in at some stage as there is the whole [European] co-efficiency thing and what it would do for us as a football nation.

"I think someone needs to grab it and push it forward. I think there were 2,900 people here tonight, would we have got that January or February? I'm not sure."