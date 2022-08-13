Keinan Davis: Watford sign Aston Villa striker on season-long loan
Watford have signed Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on a season-long loan deal.
The 24-year-old ended last season on loan with Nottingham Forest and scored five goals in 14 appearances as they won promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.
He joined Villa from non-league Biggleswade Town in 2015.
Rob Edwards' Hornets have won two of their three Championship games so far this season.
