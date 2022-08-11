Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham started the 2022-23 season with a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City

West Ham's attempts to sign Thilo Kehrer from Paris St-Germain are "progressing", says David Moyes.

Hammers boss Moyes wants the Germany defender after new signing Nayef Aguerd suffered an ankle injury in pre-season.

An attempt to strengthen elsewhere by bringing in Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes has failed.

"We bid for him, but the boy chose not to come," said Moyes before his side's game at promoted Nottingham Forest on Sunday [14:00 BST].

Moyes played down reports linking Barcelona's former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay with a switch to West Ham.

The Hammers, who host Danish side Viborg FF in the play-off round first leg in the Europa Conference League next Thursday, have made several signings during the summer transfer window.

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca has joined from Sassuolo in a £30.5m deal and Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet has come in from Burnley for £17.5m.

Midfielder Flynn Downes, 23, has joined in a deal understood to be worth about £12m and France keeper Alphonse Areola has completed a permanent switch from PSG after a loan spell at West Ham.

Aguerd joined from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £30m in July.