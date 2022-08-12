Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Adrien Rabiot, centre, has been at Juventus since 2019

Adrien Rabiot appears set for a return to Manchester, 14 years after he left the city.

The Juventus midfielder spent six months as a teenager at Manchester City's academy in 2008 before returning to his native France, where he joined Paris St-Germain.

Now a move to Manchester United appears close as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options.

BBC Sport takes a look at the sometimes controversial career of the 27-year-old and what he could add to the United team.

A significant midfield upgrade?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

It is understood contact around Rabiot was established some time ago and has stepped up in recent days, with further talks taking place on Friday.

The pursuit does not mean an end to United's attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, more an acknowledgement the situation around the Dutch midfielder is complicated and there is no guarantee Ten Hag will get his man.

And, evidently, United need reinforcements in midfield if Ten Hag is to stand a chance of implementing the style of play he wants.

Rabiot is capable of progressing play through the thirds. According to an analysis by the respected 'Coaches View' website, published earlier this month, he is best suited to providing 'a passing link between central defenders and wide players'.

Adrien Rabiot would likely replace one of Scott McTominay (left) or Fred (right) if he signs

Given attacking from wide positions is a potential strength for United, it would appear a good fit. Club sources believe he would 'significantly' improve a midfield where the combination of Fred and Scott McTominay has proved itself not to be up to the level required.

The issue is Rabiot's 'baggage'. However, while it would be unfair to compare the two players, had Sir Alex Ferguson been put off signing players with a troubled past, Eric Cantona would not have arrived in 1992 to change their entire course of the club's history.

Rabiot at Juventus Season Appearances Starts Mins Passes Passing accuracy Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 28 21 1914 1091 90.8% 5 1 2020-21 34 25 2313 1413 83% 5 1 2021-22 32 28 2292 1018 83.3% 5 0

A polarising player guided by his fearless mother

From a young age, Rabiot's mother, Veronique, played a significant role in shaping her son's career.

She has been his agent since he was at youth clubs, but her strong character and fearless personality has led to several clashes over the years.

"You can read stuff about his mum and a lot of it is true," French football journalist Julien Laurens said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"She had a fallout with Pogba's mum and [Kylian] Mbappe's dad, where she told them to run more and work harder.

"She is very old school. She wants to do things the right way and is very stubborn. Everything she is trying to do is for the best of her son.

"She clashes with people - she doesn't fear anyone."

Adrien Rabiot's mother, Veronique, has been his agent for his entire career

Following his brief stint at Manchester City, Rabiot had spells in the youth teams of Pau FC and Pole Espoirs before joining PSG in 2010.

He rose through the ranks at the French giants, making his first-team debut in 2012 under Carlo Ancelotti in a goalless draw with Bordeaux.

He went on to make 227 appearances for the club in all competitions before moving in 2019 to Italian side Juventus, where he has been for the last three seasons.

"Rabiot is a polarising player in that he looks like a tall elegant player, you are expecting skill and finesse but he doesn't score goals and he doesn't assist," Italian football expert James Horncastle said.

"When he plays bad he is noticeable because he is a big tall guy on the pitch. All of that leads some people to think he is not worth that perceived hassle."

But despite that view, Rabiot's ability is clearly appreciated from within the game.

"I had a text from a Serie A player saying 'he is one of the best players in that position I have ever played against'," Horncastle added.

Barcelona boss Xavi is also a fan. He said four years ago external-link that Rabiot has "excellent" technical ability and would have been "perfect" for the Spanish giants' midfield.

A career dogged by controversy and clashes

Adrien Rabiot was dropped by France boss Didier Deschamps for two years after refusing to be on a World Cup 2018 standby list

That 'baggage' has seen Rabiot and his mother fall out with clubs and managers on more than one occasion.

In 2018 he was told to train with PSG's reserves after failing to agree a new contract. He then called on the French Football Association to order the club to let him train with the first team again.

The same year, after not being included in the France squad for the 2018 World Cup, he refused to be on Didier Deschamps' standby list. It would be two years before he would play for France again.

Then, in 2019, he was suspended by PSG after going to a nightclub following his side's defeat by Manchester United in the Champions League and compounded things by 'liking' Patrice Evra's Instagram post celebrating the win.

And in the final months of his contract at PSG, when he was linked with moves to Barcelona and Juventus, Veronique accused PSG external-link of treating him like a prisoner and holding him hostage.

Worth the gamble?

Despite his chequered career to date, Laurens believes that Rabiot, under Ten Hag's guidance, could prove to be a real asset for Manchester United.

"There is talent there but I can understand the negativity," he said.

"It is not easy being at Juve with three different managers and there has been no identity. He has under achieved at Juve, but I don't think the environment helped him thrive.

"In a structure with a manager like Ten Hag he could be perfect for Manchester United."