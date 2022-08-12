Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona have bought Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer, and signed Andreas Christensen on a free transfer

Barcelona are "positive" they will register their new players in time for their first game of the season on Saturday, head coach Xavi says.

Barca have been unable to do so because of La Liga's financial regulations but the club has freed up funding with several 'economic levers' this summer.

They activated the fourth on Friday and have until two hours before kick-off for the registrations to be confirmed.

"The club is working on it," said Xavi. "We're optimistic."

Barca have signed five new players this summer but the restriction also applies to players who have renewed their contracts, namely Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

The club's levers have involved selling shares of their future television rights and their media production unit Barca Studios.

On Friday, they sold an additional 24.5% of Barca Studios external-link to Orpheus Media for 100m euros (£84.6m).

It was expected the money generated from that would satisfy La Liga that Barca were back within its financial regulations but speaking at a news conference at 17:00 BST on Friday, Xavi said the players were still to be registered.

Barca's home game against Rayo Vallecano kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday.

"The club is very positive," said Xavi. "We've just announced the fourth lever and we believe that tomorrow will be arranged. Maybe not 100% but we'll see tomorrow.

"We still have up to two hours before kick-off. The club is doing a tremendous effort. I'm very happy and excited with the new signings and the team we have built.

"We're now ready to compete but, in terms of registrations, we have until tomorrow and right now we are optimistic."