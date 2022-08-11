Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis scored 10 goals in 35 games last season

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £20m deal with Watford for striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Forest have been on a massive recruitment drive following promotion to the Premier League.

They are still keen to improve Steve Cooper's squad to ensure the club does not return straight back to the Championship.

The Nigerian scored 10 league goals in 35 appearances for Watford last season.

But he only scored two in his final 17 games as the Hornets were relegated.

He has started both of Watford's games so far this term but is yet to find the net.