Premier League: The best photos from 30 years of England's top flight
Last updated on .From the section Football
On 15 August 2022, it will be 30 years since a ball was first kicked in anger in the Premier League.
To mark the anniversary, we have partnered with Shutterstock Editorial to compile some of the best Premier League photos, which we are presenting in largely chronological order.
Here are three other things for you:
- Latest gossip column
- Chris Sutton's Premier League predictions v Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno
- A defining season for Gerrard and Lampard?
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment