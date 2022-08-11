Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Christian Norton made 14 appearances for the Robins last season

Cheltenham Town have re-signed former Stoke City forward Christian Norton on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old made 14 appearances for the Robins last season, after joining on a short-term loan.

The Wales under-21 player was released by Stoke this summer having played eight times for them since March 2021.

Norton began his career in Southampton's academy and featured three times for the Premier League's U21 team in the EFL Trophy.

