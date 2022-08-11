Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Charlie Owens first went on loan from QPR to Wycombe in January 2019

Colchester United have signed midfielder Charlie Owens from Championship side Queens Park Rangers on a loan deal until January 2023.

Following a two-week trial, Owens, 24, becomes U's boss Wayne Brown's fifth summer signing, with the transfer window closing in three weeks' time.

Owens made his Rangers debut in the Carabao Cup in August 2018.

He then went out on loan in January 2019 to League One Wycombe, where he made two appearances.

He then made two more appearances for QPR in the EFL Cup in August 2019, but has not played first-team football since.

Owens goes straight into the Colchester squad for Saturday's trip to Stockport County.

The U's have picked up just one point from their opening two league games, but won 1-0 in the EFL Cup first round at neighbours Ipswich in midweek.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.