Thiago Alcantara made his 50th Premier League appearance on Saturday

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury is "not good", but boss Jurgen Klopp hopes the Spaniard will be fit to return in a month.

Thiago, 31, had to be substituted after 51 minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool are already without midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"We have injuries, that's how it is. It is a question of how long will the players be out," said Klopp.

"Thiago is good but the injury is not good. I read four to six weeks. I would prefer four."

Klopp, whose team visit Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 BST), said there were "different solutions" to his early season injury problems.

"One of them is the transfer market," he said. "That only makes sense if we can bring in the right player - the right player, not a player.

"In some cases, it is not possible. In other cases, extremely difficult."