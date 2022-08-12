Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Exeter City have scored 12 goals in three games this season, conceding just once

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says the club is still "desperate" to add new players to the squad.

City have had an excellent start to their first season in League One since 2012 - beating Port Vale 4-0 last week and registering a club-record 7-0 away win at Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup.

So far just goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and Southampton youngster Kegs Chauke have joined the Grecians.

"We've got to get players in," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"We're trying our hardest in relation to that, we've not come off it just because we've got a couple of good results and a positive start to the season.

"We are desperate and still not able to bring players in, in terms of the market we're competing in."

Taylor, who is still aiming for around four new faces including more attacking reinforcements, says Exeter are unable to compete financially with some of their rivals in the third tier.

"You've only got to look at the moves elsewhere in and around our level to say that finances are everything and money trumps the opportunity," he added.

"It's not just down to the players, it's down to the parent clubs in relation to loans.

"It's fair enough, they want to obtain a certain amount of a contribution in terms of finances.

"Other clubs elsewhere at our level, and below, can pay more than we can, so the sensible thing for these parent clubs would be to loan them elsewhere because they get a better financial return.

"But in terms of player opportunity and coaching and development, we might see ourselves as a better fit."