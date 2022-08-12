Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Andreas Voglsammer played in Union Berlin's 2-1 extra-time win at Chemnitzer in the German Cup earlier this month

Millwall have signed German striker Andreas Voglsammer from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Championship club with an option for a further 12 months.

A former Bayern Munich youth player, Voglsammer moved to Union a year ago and scored six goals in 45 games.

But he struggled to break into the first team, starting just five league games and four of his goals came in cup competitions.

He moved to Union Berlin last summer from Armenia Biefield, where he scored 49 goals in a five-and-a-half year spell.

"My agent called me and told me that Millwall were interested. The first contact was actually a few years ago, so we've stayed in touch since then," Voglsammer told the Millwall website.

"This is the perfect timing for me to be here now."

