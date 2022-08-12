Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Steven Hammell played for Motherwell from 1999-2006 and 2007-18

Stevie Hammell hopes to add to Motherwell's "attacking options" and recruit a new left-back after being confirmed as manager.

The former Fir Park player, 40, was in interim charge for two games following Graham Alexander's departure and moves into his first senior managerial post.

On Hammell's watch, Motherwell beat St Mirren and lost to St Johnstone. They visit Aberdeen on Saturday.

"We need a little bit of recruitment," Hammell said.

"The squad needs a bit tweaking here and there. We've made enquiries about players. Recruitment's so, so important.

"There's no secret we need a couple of attacking options. We need that as well as a couple of other positions.

"I'd rather sign a seven, eight out of 10 player that's going to fit in to what we're trying to do here and fit into the culture of that we're trying to do than an nine or a 10 player who's going to come in and give us problems."

Hammell's desire for a new left-back, the position he played, comes after Jake Carroll was ruled out for a lengthy spell with a ruptured patella tendon.

And the former academy director - who is "honoured and privileged" to be appointed manager - hopes to promote some of the club's young players into the first team once they are "ready".

He added: "We do need a little bit of time but I fully understand in football you don't get time so short-term we need to see improvements quickly."