Bristol City v Cardiff City

Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 26Vyner
- 4Naismith
- 5Atkinson
- 7Scott
- 30Massengo
- 8Williams
- 3Dasilva
- 14Weimann
- 15Conway
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 9Martin
- 10King
- 12O'Leary
- 16Pring
- 19Tanner
- 25Klose
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Allsop
- 2Romeo
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 3BaganSubstituted forSimpsonat 8'minutes
- 35Rinomhota
- 6Wintle
- 19Sawyers
- 11O'Dowda
- 36Watters
- 10Ojo
Substitutes
- 8Ralls
- 9Etete
- 21Alnwick
- 25Philogene-Bidace
- 26Simpson
- 27Colwill
- 29M Harris
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Ryan Allsop (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cardiff City. Perry Ng tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Joe Williams.
Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a through ball.
Offside, Cardiff City. Max Watters tries a through ball, but Callum O'Dowda is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Jack Simpson replaces Joel Bagan because of an injury.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).
Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
