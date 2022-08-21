Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0CardiffCardiff City0

Bristol City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Naismith
  • 5Atkinson
  • 7Scott
  • 30Massengo
  • 8Williams
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 15Conway
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 9Martin
  • 10King
  • 12O'Leary
  • 16Pring
  • 19Tanner
  • 25Klose

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 3BaganSubstituted forSimpsonat 8'minutes
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 6Wintle
  • 19Sawyers
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 36Watters
  • 10Ojo

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 9Etete
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Philogene-Bidace
  • 26Simpson
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

  2. Post update

    Ryan Allsop (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Perry Ng tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Joe Williams.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Max Watters tries a through ball, but Callum O'Dowda is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Jack Simpson replaces Joel Bagan because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

  10. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

  12. Post update

    Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd531194510
2Watford52304229
3Reading53026609
4Blackburn530267-19
5Sunderland52218718
6Cardiff52213218
7Hull522178-18
8Norwich52126517
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Rotherham41306246
13West Brom51318626
14Wigan41303216
15Burnley51316606
16Bristol City51226605
17QPR512267-15
18Luton512234-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport