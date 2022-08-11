Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Daryl Dike has scored three goals in eight appearances for the USA

Injury-hit West Brom striker Daryl Dike is facing another extended period out of action after suffering a "substantial tear" to his thigh muscle.

Dike, 22, joined the Baggies in January but made only two appearances last term because of hamstring and knee problems.

After coming off the bench in Albion's opening game of this season, he hurt his thigh in training and has missed the last two matches.

"It's going to be a right few weeks," Baggies boss Steve Brue said.

"I have to stress it's a thigh injury - not his hamstring - so it's frustrating for all of us - for the crowd, for us and for him.

"He's just got to be mentally strong and get himself back again."

After scoring 18 goals in 35 games for Major League Soccer side Orlando City, USA international Dike continued his prolific form during a loan spell in the Championship with Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season under Valerien Ismael.

When Ismael took charge of the Baggies that summer, he brought Dike in to help spearhead their promotion charge but injury scuppered that as Albion's bid for a play-off place faded and Ismael was ultimately replaced by Bruce.

Now, after a 12-minute cameo as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, Dike is set for more time on the sidelines.

"He's had an awful seven, eight months and I feel for him," Bruce told BBC Radio WM.

"He worked tirelessly during pre-season, he couldn't have done any more but unfortunately these things happen.

"We'll just have to see how he is in the next few weeks. I don't want to put a time scale on it but it's a substantial tear to his muscle."