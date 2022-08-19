Match ends, Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 16HodsonSubstituted forBrownlieat 45'minutes
- 2McMillan
- 4Holt
- 3Milne
- 23DochertySubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes
- 8BanniganBooked at 13mins
- 11LawlessSubstituted forWestonat 85'minutes
- 15McKinnon
- 7TiffoneySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 74'minutes
- 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 5Brownlie
- 6Turner
- 10Dowds
- 17Weston
- 18Akinola
- 19Mullen
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 27Lyon
Inverness CT
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ridgers
- 16HydeSubstituted forCarsonat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 23Delaney
- 5Deas
- 3Harper
- 17MackaySubstituted forBoydat 62'minutes
- 18Allardice
- 12MacGregorSubstituted forShawat 68'minutes
- 9MckayBooked at 34mins
- 24Samuels
- 10DoranSubstituted forOakleyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 8Carson
- 14Oakley
- 21MacKay
- 22Shaw
- 30Boyd
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 2,632
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Harper with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Tony Weston replaces Steven Lawless.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 0. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Milne with a cross.
Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Lawless.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Lawless.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Foul by Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle).
Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
