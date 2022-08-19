Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City2MillwallMillwall0

Norwich 2-0 Millwall: Josh Sargent scores twice as Canaries seal second Championship win

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Josh Sargent (centre) has now scored three goals in his past two appearances for Norwich City
Josh Sargent scored two second-half goals as Norwich City sealed back-to-back Championship wins with victory over Millwall.

There were few chances for either side in a drab first half, but Norwich took just five minutes of the second period to find the net.

Sargent gave the hosts the lead with a cool right-footed strike from inside the 18-yard box.

He then wrapped up three points for the hosts with an assured low finish inside the box as Norwich pressed the Lions on the break.

Victory lifts Norwich to fifth in the Championship while Millwall drop to seventh place.

Norwich came into the match off the back of their fine win against Huddersfield in midweek - their first in the league this season - aided by two early goals.

The game against Millwall started differently, as neither side offered much in attack, with the visitors managing the first half's sole shot on target.

Prior to kick-off it was announced that Norwich had called a general meeting for September to decide on whether to appoint Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio as a director.

The owner of the Major League Baseball side has been linked with investing in the Canaries, and it was a fellow American that gave the hosts the lead.

Sargent worked on to a fine ball from Kieran Dowell before slotting in with a powerful shot past Bartosz Bialkowski.

His second was as impressive as his first, as he fired in a fine low shot. However, there was a furious reaction from Millwall boss Gary Rowett after the goal, with Sargent being involved in a tussle with Scott Malone in the build-up.

Millwall had scored twice in stoppage time against Swansea in midweek to rescue a dramatic point but there was to be no repeat of those heroics as Norwich saw out the win.

Norwich boss Dean Smith to BBC Radio Norfolk:

"It's always good to be at home and to put in two strong performances in front of our own fans. I was just pleased because it was a really good all-round performance again and you get your rewards when you work so hard.

"Millwall made it tough for us in the first half and we never had many clear-cut opportunities. We had a lot of the ball but they made it difficult for us to find space, certainly in midfield, going man for man with our three.

"So I was really pleased the players took on board the message at half-time about getting another man to link up in midfield - Danel [Sinani] and Dowelly [Kieran Dowell], I thought their connection was really good.

"It was a good all-round performance and even more pleasing for me was the clean sheet. We all believe in Sarge here - he hasn't played many games in his favoured position but he was given an opportunity with Teemu injured and he's certainly grabbed hold of it and rose to the challenge."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett:

"In my opinion there was a clear foul in the lead up to the second goal - I don't want to take anything away from Norwich, who played well and might have gone on to win anyway, but Sargent clearly jumped on Danny McNamara, missing the ball and forcing him to the ground.

"The officials need to get the key decisions right - they are allowing more contact this season but a foul is still a foul.

"Overall I thought it was a good performance from the lads, especially in the first half when we showed good effort, energy and diligence.

"We switched off for the first goal, which I was disappointed about, but the second one was very frustrating from our point of view."

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1KrulBooked at 90mins
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 23McLean
  • 10DowellSubstituted forCantwellat 78'minutes
  • 46GibbsBooked at 84mins
  • 26Núñez
  • 21Sinani
  • 24SargentSubstituted forPukkiat 86'minutes
  • 25HernándezSubstituted forA Ramseyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Gibson
  • 7Rashica
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 22Pukki
  • 28Gunn

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamaraSubstituted forCooperat 86'minutes
  • 8MitchellSubstituted forShackletonat 70'minutes
  • 23SavilleBooked at 19mins
  • 11Malone
  • 39HoneymanBooked at 66minsSubstituted forFlemmingat 70'minutes
  • 14BureySubstituted forVoglsammerat 70'minutes
  • 7Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 5Cooper
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Flemming
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Shackleton
  • 21Voglsammer
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
26,214

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 2, Millwall 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Millwall 0.

  3. Post update

    Aaron Ramsey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

  5. Post update

    Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

  7. Booking

    Tim Krul (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall).

  10. Post update

    Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Benik Afobe (Millwall).

  12. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Murray Wallace (Millwall).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Jake Cooper replaces Dan McNamara.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Teemu Pukki replaces Joshua Sargent.

  16. Booking

    Liam Gibbs (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gibbs (Norwich City).

  18. Post update

    Zian Flemming (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Saville.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tim Krul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 19th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn43016429
2Hull42205328
3Watford42204228
4Sheff Utd42116427
5Norwich52126517
6Cardiff42113217
7Millwall521278-17
8Preston41301016
9Reading420256-16
10Blackpool420223-16
11Rotherham31205145
12Sunderland41217705
13Burnley41213305
14Birmingham41213305
15Swansea412146-25
16Bristol City41126604
17QPR411256-14
18Stoke411257-24
19Wigan30302203
20Middlesbrough403178-13
21Huddersfield410356-13
22West Brom403134-13
23Luton402214-32
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

