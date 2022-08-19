Josh Sargent (centre) has now scored three goals in his past two appearances for Norwich City

Josh Sargent scored two second-half goals as Norwich City sealed back-to-back Championship wins with victory over Millwall.

There were few chances for either side in a drab first half, but Norwich took just five minutes of the second period to find the net.

Sargent gave the hosts the lead with a cool right-footed strike from inside the 18-yard box.

He then wrapped up three points for the hosts with an assured low finish inside the box as Norwich pressed the Lions on the break.

Victory lifts Norwich to fifth in the Championship while Millwall drop to seventh place.

Norwich came into the match off the back of their fine win against Huddersfield in midweek - their first in the league this season - aided by two early goals.

The game against Millwall started differently, as neither side offered much in attack, with the visitors managing the first half's sole shot on target.

Prior to kick-off it was announced that Norwich had called a general meeting for September to decide on whether to appoint Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio as a director.

The owner of the Major League Baseball side has been linked with investing in the Canaries, and it was a fellow American that gave the hosts the lead.

Sargent worked on to a fine ball from Kieran Dowell before slotting in with a powerful shot past Bartosz Bialkowski.

His second was as impressive as his first, as he fired in a fine low shot. However, there was a furious reaction from Millwall boss Gary Rowett after the goal, with Sargent being involved in a tussle with Scott Malone in the build-up.

Millwall had scored twice in stoppage time against Swansea in midweek to rescue a dramatic point but there was to be no repeat of those heroics as Norwich saw out the win.

Norwich boss Dean Smith to BBC Radio Norfolk:

"It's always good to be at home and to put in two strong performances in front of our own fans. I was just pleased because it was a really good all-round performance again and you get your rewards when you work so hard.

"Millwall made it tough for us in the first half and we never had many clear-cut opportunities. We had a lot of the ball but they made it difficult for us to find space, certainly in midfield, going man for man with our three.

"So I was really pleased the players took on board the message at half-time about getting another man to link up in midfield - Danel [Sinani] and Dowelly [Kieran Dowell], I thought their connection was really good.

"It was a good all-round performance and even more pleasing for me was the clean sheet. We all believe in Sarge here - he hasn't played many games in his favoured position but he was given an opportunity with Teemu injured and he's certainly grabbed hold of it and rose to the challenge."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett:

"In my opinion there was a clear foul in the lead up to the second goal - I don't want to take anything away from Norwich, who played well and might have gone on to win anyway, but Sargent clearly jumped on Danny McNamara, missing the ball and forcing him to the ground.

"The officials need to get the key decisions right - they are allowing more contact this season but a foul is still a foul.

"Overall I thought it was a good performance from the lads, especially in the first half when we showed good effort, energy and diligence.

"We switched off for the first goal, which I was disappointed about, but the second one was very frustrating from our point of view."