Norwich City v Millwall

Attempt blocked. Scott Malone (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Burey.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 23McLean
- 10Dowell
- 46Gibbs
- 26Núñez
- 21Sinani
- 24Sargent
- 25Hernández
Substitutes
- 6Gibson
- 7Rashica
- 14Cantwell
- 17Gomes Sara
- 20A Ramsey
- 22Pukki
- 28Gunn
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 18Leonard
- 4Hutchinson
- 3M Wallace
- 2McNamara
- 8Mitchell
- 23SavilleBooked at 19mins
- 11Malone
- 39Honeyman
- 14Burey
- 7Afobe
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 5Cooper
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Flemming
- 15Cresswell
- 16Shackleton
- 21Voglsammer
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) with an attempt from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez.
Post update
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) with an attempt from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyler Burey with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Danel Sinani (Norwich City).
Post update
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Post update
Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Gibbs (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danel Sinani.
Post update
Offside, Millwall. Dan McNamara tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Post update
Offside, Millwall. Shaun Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Tyler Burey is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.
Match report to follow