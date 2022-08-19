Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City0MillwallMillwall0

Norwich City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 23McLean
  • 10Dowell
  • 46Gibbs
  • 26Núñez
  • 21Sinani
  • 24Sargent
  • 25Hernández

Substitutes

  • 6Gibson
  • 7Rashica
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 22Pukki
  • 28Gunn

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23SavilleBooked at 19mins
  • 11Malone
  • 39Honeyman
  • 14Burey
  • 7Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 5Cooper
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Flemming
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Shackleton
  • 21Voglsammer
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Malone (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Burey.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) with an attempt from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) with an attempt from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyler Burey with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danel Sinani (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

  14. Post update

    Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Gibbs (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Dan McNamara tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Shaun Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Tyler Burey is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.

Match report to follow

Friday 19th August 2022

