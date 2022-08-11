Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Kaine Kesler-Hayden made his Aston Villa debut against Liverpool in the FA Cup in January 2021

Huddersfield Town have signed Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old England Under-20 international had loan spells with Swindon and MK Dons last season.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club website: external-link "Kaine is a player we've been watching for some time.

"When the opportunity came to add him to our group for the season ahead we didn't hesitate."

