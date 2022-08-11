Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Nathan Tella is Burnley boss Vincent Kompany's 11th signing since his arrival at Turf Moor

Burnley have signed Southampton winger Nathan Tella on a season-long loan from Premier League side Southampton.

The 23-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Saints, including 33 in the Premier League.

He joins the Clarets in time to feature in their Championship game against Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday.

"Once the opportunity arose for me to come here, this is where my head has been at since," Tella told Burnley's website. external-link

"I've been wanting to play football consistently for a while now and now the opportunity has come up here, it's one I'm just happy to have."

Having come through Arsenal's youth system, Tella went on to join Southampton in 2017 where he has since broken into their first team.

"We're pleased to add Nathan to our team. He's a hard-working player, who carries a great threat going forward with his attacking pace," boss Vincent Kompany said.

"I have no doubt that Nathan will fit in fine here and help improve our squad. We would like to thank Southampton for making this possible and we look forward to working with him."

