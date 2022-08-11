Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Rak-Sakyi made his first Premier League start for Crystal Palace against Manchester United in May

Charlton Athletic have signed forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old began his career in Chelsea's academy before joining Palace in 2019.

Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances last season and also scored 18 goals for Crystal Palace Under-23s to make him the joint top scorer in Premier League 2.

He has also been capped by England U20s and scored on his debut.

"It feels really good to be a Charlton player. I've been waiting a long time for this and I'm just thankful to God and thankful to everyone for making it happen. I'm excited to get started," Rak-Sakyi said.

"There were a lot of clubs interested but I chose Charlton because it's close to home, the fans are really good, the club has a big history and it gives a platform for young players to express themselves."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.