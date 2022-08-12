Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Gibson spent last season with League One Sheffield Wednesday but injury limited him to only six matches

Bristol Rovers have signed Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton.

The 22-year-old centre-back began his career in Newcastle United's academy before joining the Toffees in 2017.

He captained their under-23 side when he was only 17, but has not made a first-team appearance for the club.

Gibson has been on loan at Fleetwood, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, but injury meant he played only six times for the Owls last season.

"He's a left-footed, left-sided defender, he's part of the group at Fleetwood that went on a great run and almost got promoted out of this division (League One)," Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He brings real quality and the key for us is building him back up after a little bit of a tricky loan at Reading. I think he's had a few knocks and niggles last season. But he looks fit and strong.

"We'll have to make sure we ease him back into the blood and thunder of competitive games. For us a really good addition, somebody who's got Championship experience."

