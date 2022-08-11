Jack Endacott has benefitted from injuries to Mickel Miller and Conor Grant, as well as Ryan Law's season-long loan to Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says Jack Endacott's impressive debut in the EFL Cup shows there is a pathway for the club's academy players.

The 17-year-old left wing-back played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 loss to Peterborough United having impressed during pre-season with the first team.

"He didn't play loads and loads of games last year for the under-18s," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"But he trained with us at the start of pre-season and he's done brilliant."

Injuries to summer signing Mickel Miller and Conor Grant, as well as Ryan Law's loan to Gillingham, gave Endacott his chance, with Schumacher opting to rest Norwich City loanee Bali Mumba, who has started in the role this season.

"He's got some ability," added Schumacher.

"He's got a lovely left foot, he's got good energy, he's quick, he's got to learn about the game a little bit more, but as a debut, to come and play 90 minutes at Home Park against a top League One team and play as well as he did, he should be really, really proud of himself."

Endacott scored in a pre-season friendly against National League neighbours Torquay United and has been at Argyle since he was 10 years old.

"You wouldn't necessarily turn around and say he's the standout performer in the under-18s and he's the one who's going to make his debut in the first team," Schumacher said.

"But what I would say is that he's shown a brilliant attitude throughout the whole of pre-season, showed real bits of quality.

"He's got loads of work to do and improving to do for him to be a first team player, but what it does show to the rest of the academy boys is you've got to be ready.

"Believe in the process that we're going to bring young players through and when your opportunity comes, I'm not bothered that Bali Mumba's sitting on the bench, you're playing."