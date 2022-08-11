Russell Martin said he was "angry" after Swansea's EFL Cup defeat at Oxford United

Head coach Russell Martin says it is up to Swansea City to "energise" unhappy fans after a poor start to the season.

Swansea exited the EFL Cup at League One Oxford on Tuesday having taken only one point from their first two Championship games of the campaign.

Martin accepts his possession-based style has attracted criticism.

"We'd love to have won two games but only one team has won two games and 11 or 12 (teams) from the Championship went out in the cup," he said.

"We open ourselves up to criticism when we play that way. It's difficult for some people to accept. We don't want to be slow, predictable and play in our own half.

"Life, football, politics are now so extreme. When we did the double last year [against Cardiff], no-one changed the way we behaved.

"All I ask is that when we play, that the supporters really support our team, as they always have done.

"Last Saturday I know there was frustration [against Blackburn], the boys could feel it.

"It doesn't help the players, but supporters are entitled to their opinion. They are the most important people at the football club and it's up to us to try and energise them again".

Swansea have allowed forwards Jordon Garrick and Kyle Joseph to leave on season-long loans at League One sides Lincoln and Oxford respectively.

But Martin insists he does not want Cameroon midfielder Olivier Ntcham to leave the club, despite speculation linking him with a move to France.

"There's been no approach from what I've heard. He's got so much potential," Martin added.

"Olivier needs to be a bit more selfish at times. He trains brilliantly and has the potential to be one of the best in the league in my opinion.

"He's physically in a great place compared to where he was last season. Would I invite an offer for Olivier? No. I don't know what [chief executive] Julian [Winter], [head of football operations] Josh [Marsh] and the owners think."

After an opening-day draw at Rotherham United and a painful 3-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend, Swansea take their search for a first win of the new season to Blackpool on Saturday.