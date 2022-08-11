Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales crowned its first ever national football league champions in 1993

The new Cymru Premier campaign kicks off this weekend - 30 years on from the competition's first season.

Back in 1992 a total of 20 clubs took part in what was then known as the League of Wales - and only only two of those sides have played in every season of the all-Wales top division.

So how many of those history-making sides from three decades ago do you think you can remember?

Try our quiz and find out - you have five minutes with some hints to help.

