Former Wales Under-21 international Ellis Harrison (right) has played more than 300 games in League One and scored 76 goals

Port Vale have signed Welsh striker Ellis Harrison from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

Harrison, 28, has scored six goals in 20 appearances for the Cod Army after joining from Portsmouth in January.

He began his career under Vale boss Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers, winning promotion to the English Football League in 2015.

Garrick is the seventh summer signing to arrive at League One Vale, who have not revealed the length of his deal.

"I know a lot about Ellis because I made him, no disrespect to him, but Ellis would tell you that himself," Clarke said. external-link

"He's a physical presence, he can run, and he has a lot of excellent elements to his game, especially once we have the hunger back into his game and he'll be a very good talent for us.

"When I had him at Bristol Rovers, we ended up selling him for a large fee to Ipswich, so I know very well about all his strengths, his character, how he is around the dressing room and that he is a winner."

