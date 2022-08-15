Champions League play-off round first leg: Rangers v PSV Eindhoven Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday 16 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, DAB and 810MW, with coverage beginning at 19:00

PSV Eindhoven stand between Rangers and the Champions League group stage, and there is much in common between the pair.

Both have Dutch managers trying to navigate their way to the riches of the group stage; Giovanni van Bronckhorst taking on his old Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The pair, too, suffered sobering losses in the qualifiers last year, finished second in their respective league championships, but tasted glory in their domestic cup finals.

However, this year one will join Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich - and Celtic - on the biggest club stage of all. The other will be licking their wounds again.

Former Rangers and Netherlands midfielder Ronald de Boer believes the tie has no favourite. But just who are PSV Eindhoven and how big a task is this for Rangers?

'Lucky' PSV a dangerous opponent

While Rangers were overturning a 2-0 first-leg defeat by Royal Union Saint-Gilloise to reach this stage, PSV Eindhoven were having a dramatic night of their own.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg with French Ligue 1 side Monaco, they were on their way out of Europe's premier competition as they trailed 2-1 at home up until the 89th minute.

Erick Gutierrez's goal forced extra-time and Luuk de Jong found a winner to avoid spot-kicks.

De Boer believes the game between his old club and PSV is hard to predict.

He told BBC Scotland: "PSV have bought some very good players, they have integrated very well. Luuk de Jong showed in the dying seconds against Monaco what a vital player he can be. The team looks good and had a very good result against a good team in Monaco.

"I must say they were quite lucky in the two games. I honestly think Monaco were the better team, but the better team doesn't always go to the next stage. But PSV have weapons - they can score from set pieces, they have great players like Joey Veerman and Ibrahim Sangare in the midfield. So they can grind victories also even if they don't play very well.

"In Holland, people think Monaco is a more difficult opponent than Rangers so PSV will have a better chance, but I know the Rangers squad a little better and also what European football does at Rangers and at Ibrox. I hope of course as an ex-Rangers player that they go through, but I think it's really a 50-50, I can't put my finger on who is the favourite."

Ibrahim Sangare and Joey Veerman have been pin-pointed as PSV's dangermen

A Ruud awakening

Van Nistelrooy has unhappy memories of playing at Ibrox for PSV. Despite scoring a penalty on the night, his side were thumped 4-1 by Dick Advocaat's men in the 1999-00 Champions League group stage.

This is the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker's first major managerial job, having taken charge previously of PSV's U19s and reserve teams, and holding the assistant manager post for the national side twice.

In March, he was appointed as the replacement for the outgoing Roger Schmidt as PSV's head coach. Schmidt endured a frustrating campaign - finishing two points behind champions Ajax, losing to Benfica in the Champions League play-off round, coming third in their Europa League group, before being eliminated in the last eight of the Europa Conference League by Leicester City.

Van Nistelrooy laid down an early marker to rivals Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Shield - the annual curtain-raiser between the champions and national cup winners - with an astonishing 5-3 win.

De Boer said: "The new manager Ruud van Nistlerooy has different ideas about football than the previous manager. They played 4-2-2-2 but now they play 4-3-3. I think that suits them better.

"What Van Nistlerooy also brings is if they don't have the ball they can play well on the counter attack. Dutch teams normally want to attack and press forward but I think he's more realistic and they do that very well."

Dutch football expert Finley Crebolder has been impressed by Van Nistelrooy's start, which includes six points from six with nine goals scored in their league campaign so far.

"He's obviously had quite a long education as a manager - he retired a good decade ago and he's only just coming into the job, so he's taken a longer time than most former players to get into it," said the editor of Dutch and Belgian football website GBENEFN and founder of the Clockwork Oranje podcast.

"He's had a really good start - he won the Super Cup against Ajax in a pretty crazy match, and that kind of sums up his start quite nicely. Going forward he's got them playing really well, really lethal on the counter attack, but at the back they're really vulnerable still."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes on PSV for Rangers in October 1999

Who are PSV's dangermen?

Like De Boer, Crebolder pinpoints three men Rangers need to be wary of.

He said: "The obvious answer would be Cody Gakpo, but I'm not sure because he's struggled to perform in big matches in Europe. Against Monaco he was really poor.

"So I think really the midfield pair of Ibrahim Sangare and Joey Veerman, they can really control and dictate a game if you give them the space to do that. Veerman scored goals in the home and away leg against Monaco.

"Then obviously Luuk de Jong, he's very, very good at one thing, which happens to be heading the ball. He showed that against Monaco and countless times for Barcelona last season."

PSV are previous winners of the competition, having won the old European Cup in 1988, and were Uefa Cup winners 10 years before that. However, Rangers have never lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, or its predecessor the European Cup.

They first met in the 1978-79 competition when PSV were the Uefa Cup holders. After a 0-0 draw at Ibrox, Rangers prevailed 3-2 in the return leg.

Rangers won home and away when the sides met again in the 1999-00 group stage.

The last meeting between the pair was in the Europa League last 16 in 2010-11. This time it didn't go as well for Rangers, with a 1-0 defeat at home putting Walter Smith's side out.

"I'm not sure PSV will see themselves as favourites," said Crebolder. "Giovanni van Bronckhorst is rated really highly in the Netherlands, probably after Erik ten Haag the most highly rated young manager. So I would say it's pretty 50-50."