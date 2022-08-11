Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wesley Fofana made just seven Premier League appearances last season after breaking his leg the previous summer

Leicester have received no new bids for defender Wesley Fofana, boss Brendan Rodgers says.

Chelsea are interested in signing the France Under-21 international and have had two bids rejected.

Rodgers said last week he did not want to sell the centre-back, 21.

Asked whether any new bids had been submitted, Rodgers said: "Not that I am aware of. There were two, but again, nowhere near what the club would even think about."

Fofana signed a new deal with the Foxes in March, committing him to the club until 2027.

Rodgers added: "The point to reiterate is that we are not looking to sell Wesley. He is not a player we are actively looking to sell but naturally if there is interest from other clubs, that is looked at by the club.

"He is a top young defender. There are not too many about at his age. He is someone we would love to keep here but we will have to see what develops."

Fofana joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne in 2020 and made 38 appearances in his first year at the club.

Last season, he did not play until March, having broken his leg the previous August in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

However, he started the Foxes' first game of the current campaign as they drew 2-2 with Brentford.

Rodgers believes it would be better for Fofana if he stayed at the club for at least one more year.

"Another year here for him at least would be really important for his development, but he is quite calm and relaxed in the situation," he added.

"He is aware of the interest. He understands where we are as a club and where we see him."

There has also been speculation over the futures of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans but Rodgers says it has not affected the dressing room.

"The message to all of the squad, not just the players there is speculation about, just keep your eyes on the ball," he said.

"Keep the focus on the football, we know it is a time of year where there is speculation, but it is something I haven't seen so much in the group.

"The squad have trained to a really good level, the intensity has been really good and everyone is focused on doing their best in the games for Leicester City so it hasn't been too difficult."