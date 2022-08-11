Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Alfie Mawson had a loan spell with Bristol City in 2020-21 before leaving Fulham in May 2022

Wycombe have re-signed central defender Alfie Mawson on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old former Chairboys player of the year returns to Adams Park after being released by Fulham in May.

Mawson had been training with Gareth Ainsworth's League One side before signing a contract.

He played a pivotal part in their run to the 2015 League Two play-off final and then swept the board at Wanderers' end-of-season honours while on loan from Brentford.

Mawson subsequently helped Barnsley earn promotion to the Championship and moved to then-Premier League Swansea City in August 2016, becoming an unused member of England's senior squad for friendlies before the 2018 World Cup while with the Swans.

The former England Under-21 international joined Fulham in a deal worth up to £20 million in August 2018, but was loaned to Bristol City for much of the 2020-21 season and did not play regularly during the Cottagers' 2021-22 promotion campaign.

Wycombe host Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday.