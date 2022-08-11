Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Ben Goodliffe joined Sutton from Wolves in 2019

Sutton defender Ben Goodliffe has been ruled out for six months with a knee injury.

Goodliffe, 23, limped off during the 1-1 League Two draw at home to Newport County on 30 July and scans have revealed a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said Goodliffe's "attitude and character" and the club's medical staff would aid his recovery.

"Ben's been a major player for us and it's a huge blow to lose him," he said.

"I know all parties will work extremely hard to see him back in a Sutton shirt as soon as possible.''

Goodliffe was Sutton's player of the year for the 2021-22 season, helping the club to an eighth-placed finish and a place in the EFL Trophy final.