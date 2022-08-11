Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Pat Liney (right) pictured in 2013 with Rab Douglas

Dundee legend Pat Liney has died at the age of 86, the club have announced.

Paisley-born Liney, who also had a spell at St Mirren, was part of the Dundee side that became league champions in 1962, and was also the club's honorary president.

He made over 100 appearances for the Dens Park side between 1957 and 1963.

It was Liney's crucial penalty save against St Mirren in the penultimate game of the 1962 season that was pivotal in securing the league title.

A Dundee statement said: "Pat Liney is not only a Dundee FC goalkeeping great but also a bona fide Dark Blue legend, a Scottish League title winner, club president, a DFC Hall of Fame inductee, a great singer and an absolute gentleman."