Wes McDonald: Hartlepool United sign ex-Morecambe forward on undisclosed deal

Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Wes McDonald
Wes McDonald played 23 games for Morecambe last season

Hartlepool United have signed free agent forward Wes McDonald on a permanent deal, with terms undisclosed.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 121 senior career games, 23 of which came last season with Morecambe before his post-season exit.

McDonald spent time with Crystal Palace, Fulham and Birmingham City but failed to make a first-team appearance.

"I am a direct, attacking player that wants to get the fans excited and off their seats," McDonald said.

"I have had some good conversations with the gaffer [Paul Hartley] and I knew straight away, Hartlepool was where I wanted to be."

