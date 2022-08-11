Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liverpool are the current FA Cup holders after beating Chelsea in the final

The BBC will show the game between Marlow and Thame United in the FA Cup preliminary round.

The game at the Alfred Davis Memorial Ground on Saturday, 20 August at 12:30 BST will be broadcast live on the BBC Red Button, Sport website and iPlayer.

No club has entered more times than Marlow, who were one of the original entrants in 1871.

Thame, of the Southern League Division One Central, are one of Oxfordshire's oldest clubs.

Marlow play in the Isthmian League South Central Division.