Nathan Gartside spent four years at League of Ireland club Derry City

Cliftonville have announced the signing of Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside from Derry City on the eve of the new Irish Premiership season.

Gartside joined Derry in 2018 after departing English club Watford.

The 24-year-old is a former Northern Ireland Under-21 international and was called into Ian Baraclough's senior squad earlier this year.

"Nathan is a quality young player who will add to what we've already got in the squad," said boss Paddy McLaughlin.

"I've watched his progress with Derry for a number of years now and he has always impressed me.

"Every Manager wants serious competition for places right across his team and Nathan's arrival only increases that in our changing room. He's a hungry young player with big ambitions and that's exactly what we want at Cliftonville."

Cliftonville, who finished second in the Irish Premiership last season and won the League Cup, begin the new campaign away to Coleraine on Saturday.