Motherwell have appointed Steven Hammell as the Fir Park club's new manager on a two-year deal.

The 40-year-old had been in interim charge against St Mirren and St Johnstone following the departure of Graham Alexander.

Hammell held the role of academy director after two stints with Motherwell which made him the club's record post-war appearance holder.

His first game in charge will be on Saturday for the visit to Aberdeen.

"The last two weeks have given me an even bigger appetite for it and I am determined and ambitious to take this team on and put my own stamp on it," Hammell told the Motherwell website.

"I hope I can continue to get my message across and give our supporters a team that will entertain them and a team that they can see are giving their all."

Hammell, who is also the club's record European appearance holder, retired from playing in 2018 to head up the Motherwell youth setup that he and the likes of James McFadden and Stephen Pearson once emerged from.

Despite finishing fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season under Alexander, unrest among supporters over performances was compounded by a Europa Conference League exit to Sligo Rovers last month, resulting in his departure.

"I think we have some hugely talented players in this group and it's now my job to get the best from them," said Hammell. "I also have first-hand knowledge of the exciting young players at the club and we will integrate them into the first-team environment when they are ready.

"As well as taking the team and planning my application, I have been busy identifying potential targets, should I be successful in getting the job. Now that I have, one of my first tasks will be to look to strengthen our options across a couple of areas."

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon added: "All three candidates were impressive, and each brought their own positives, but Steven was the unanimous pick of the directors and Well Society board members who sat on the panel.

"We are going to have a busy few weeks and months ahead, but the board will give Steven all the support we can to be successful."